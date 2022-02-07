Duplex Nickel Plating Market is Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, analyses that anti-corrosion plating and improved surface finishing demand is set to register strong growth in the duplex nickel plating business and help the market reach a valuation of US$ 909 Mn by 2031-end.

Globally, the plating business is witnessing an upsurge backed by huge adoption rates showcased by automobile and aerospace industries. The automotive industry offers a wide pool of use cases for duplex nickel plating, and thus, accounted for 65% revenue share in 2020. From motorcycles to cars & trucks, duplex nickel plating is registering strong consumption for its versatility and reliable chemical properties.

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

By Type

  • Protective Duplex Nickel Plating
  • Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

By Coating Material Surface

  • Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating
    • Steel
    • Stainless Steel
    • Mild steel
    • Carbon steel
    • Cast Iron

Key Takeaways from Study

  • The global duplex nickel plating market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.
  • Decorative segment captures a major chunk in duplex nickel plating, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn over 2021-2031.
  • Among the plating types, bright duplex plating has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to high wear resistance capabilities over others.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and this regional is expected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2031.
  • Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for duplex nickel plating was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

