Basmati Rice Market is Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2028

The demand study for Basmati Rice includes the current market scenario of the global platform and the development of the sales of Basmati Rice during the forecast period.

A recent study from the On global Basmati Rice Survey study provides a comprehensive compilation of the historical, present and future prospects of Basmati Rice and the factors responsible for the growth of this Basmati Rice.

to addressing the steady demand for competitive raw basmati rice, market players in basmati rice are focusing on introducing a variety of basmati rice flavors into attractive packaging solutions. For example, Hain Celestial Group Inc. recently unveiled a new product line at Expo West 2018, including basmati rice, a premium flavored ready-to-heat product.

Strategic acquisitions and expansions are also prominent in the basmati rice market. In 2017, McCormick & Co. Inc.’s complete acquisition of Kohinoor is one such example. In addition, the liquidation of REI Agro Ltd. and the planned takeover of the company by KRBL Ltd. under the orders of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are other strategic developments taking place in the global basmati rice market.

Other major market players in the Basmati rice market are LT Foods Ltd., Estraco Kft., East End Foods, The Rice ‘n Spice Int. Ltd., Amira Nature Foods Ltd. and Mars Inc.

costs continue to hamper widespread adoption of basmati rice, the recent EU ban on the export of a small number of tricyclazole-treated basmati rice markets is threatening the basmati rice market in India, taking a major hit. expected to do.

According to the Association of All-Indian Rice Exporters (AIREA), Indian basmati exporters are seeking alternative fungicides to treat their rice to comply with stringent EU norms and to establish the future sustainability of the Indian basmati rice market.

The export trend of basmati rice, mainly concentrated in India, is likely to witness a shift to Pakistan as basmati rice grown in Pakistan does not use these pesticides.

The basmati rice market is segmented on the basis of different types such as uncooked, steamed and boiled basmati rice. Also, the market for basmati rice is divided into brown rice and white basmati rice according to species. In terms of application, the basmati rice market is segmented into two applications: Food & Cosmetics and Personal Care. By sales channel, the Basmati Rice Market finds major distribution through traditional grocery stores, HORECA, convenience stores and other modern trade. Regional segmentation of Basmati Rice market includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Europe.

Market Dynamics

Basmati rice market is expected to witness an optimistic growth trajectory against the backdrop of several factors such as growing demand for long grain specialty rice and strong supply chains.

Although rice is consumed as a staple food worldwide, the demand for specialty rice is growing exponentially as the demand for flavor increases. Although the high price of basmati rice continues to limit widespread adoption, improving economic conditions, steadily increasing consumer purchasing power, and improving the marketing value of basmati rice are driving up consumption levels of specialty rice across the global economy. The excellent characteristics of long grain rice attract many people’s taste buds. Among them, basmati rice is the most sought after variety of long grain rice.

