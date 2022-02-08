Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Aluminium potassium sulphate is an important chemical compound used across various industries. Aluminium potassium sulphate, also known as Aluminium Potassium Sulphate or alum meal is naturally obtained from mining and the purification of kalinite and alunite minerals. It also can be obtained through a chemical process known as hydrometallurgy.

Aluminium potassium sulphate has the ability to constrict the body tissues and retract blood flow. This characteristic know as astringency, makes Aluminium Potassium Sulphate a key ingredient in a variety of products. Aluminium potassium sulphate is largely used in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food and beverage industry.

Key Takeaways from the Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market Report

Asia Pacific will remain the largest aluminium potassium sulphate market

China and India are two of the leading exporters of aluminium potassium sulphate

The extensive use of aluminium potassium sulphate in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries has led to immense growth of the market

It is widely used to purify water and its ability to act as a mordant for the permanent adherence of dye to fabrics and fibers makes it applicable in the paper and chemical industry

Potential health impact of aluminium potassium sulphate continues to limit adoption

The Covid-19 pandemic affected various sectors but a huge loss hasn’t been reported in the Aluminium Potassium Sulphate market due to its use in pharmaceutical companies and agriculture. The market is expected to bounce back with a forecast of steady growth from here on.

Research and Development Efforts to Boost Growth

Aluminium potassium sulphate is a valuable chemical compound that acts as a catalyst in several chemical reactions. Constant research is conducted to determine its application in different fields and sectors. It is used in creating personal care products as well as acting as food additives in animal food and drugs. Aluminium Potassium Sulphate is also used in agriculture as it helps improve the potassium levels in soil, making it a useful fertilizer. The use of potash alone often has side effects like skin irritation and hence labeling the percentage used is necessary to avoid personal damages. Research is being carried on to decrease or nullify the side effects and increase its scope of application.

A few of the key players in the aluminium potassium sulphate market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Holland Company Inc., Baslini SpA, Merck KGaA and Nanjing Jiayi Sunway Chemical Co. Ltd.

Since North America holds a market comprising of major industrial bases, there is potential for extensive growth of the aluminium potassium sulphate market. The numerous applications, profitable investment opportunities, easy trade flow and rising shift towards explorative products are predicted to positively affect the Aluminium Potassium Sulphate market.

Aluminium Potassium Sulphate Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the aluminium potassium sulphate market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by form and, end-use, and key region.

Form · Powder· Crystal End-use · Water Purification· Pharmaceutical· Cosmetics · Food & Beverage · Paper · Textile · Agriculture · Others Region · North America· Europe· Asia Pacific · Latin America · Middle East & Africa

