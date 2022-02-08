Inulin Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Segmentation

Based on end use of inulin, market is divided into Clinical Nutrition

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food & Beverages

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Breakfast Cereals & Cereal Bars

Meat Products

Animal Nutrition. The report further elaborates on the inulin market taxonomy based on the segments like source, form type, nature type, end uses and regions.Based on source type the report delivers accurate values on chicory inulin, agave inulin and Jerusalem Artichoke.The inulin market is further segmented on the basis of form type such as powder and liquid. On the basis of nature, the inulin market is divided into organic inulin and conventional inulin. Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1607 From the geographical point of view, the regional analysis of the inulin market has been represented in the following regions North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Japan The regional segmentation also discusses some of the historical, current and future trends in the inulin market across the aforementioned regions.

Inulin Market Scope Of The Report Fact.MR has collated a report on inulin market forecast, trend analysis & competition tracking – global review 2018 to 2028. The report provides historical data of 2013 along with the estimated data for 2018 and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). According to the report, in terms of value, the inulin market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the review period. This study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in a total seven geographical regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Japan. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for inulin. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into the development of the inulin market at a global space that are gradually transforming the global businesses associated with the production and consumption of inulin. Fact.MR’s new study on the inulin market has unveiled interesting insights about a rapidly evolving landscape. Recent FDA approval of inulin as a GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) product in dietary fiber category and increasing consumption of dietary supplements are expected to bode well for the inulin market in the coming decade. While inulin has been used as an ingredient by manufacturers, its inclusion in the FDA’s new definition of dietary fibers is set to be beneficial not only for inulin producers but for end users who are seeking clean labelled products – these developments are likely to augur well for the inulin market, according to the report. The research study offers in-depth insights on the key factors influencing inulin market growth. According to the report, investment in new product development and introduction of novel inulin-based products remain the key strategies adopted in inulin market. Considering the growing fragmentation in the inulin market, and palpable preference towards premium brands, proliferation of high-quality products is highly likely in this landscape. Global consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods is rising at an exponential rate. Prominently driven by this consumer trend, the growth trajectory of the inulin market is expected to witness a persistent rise during the foreseeable future. Strengthening of supply chains and expansion of shipping routes are likely to reduce fluctuations in demand-supply equilibrium. Demand for inulin remains concentrated in the dietary supplements industry on the back of pervasive ‘health and wellness’ trend. The lucrativeness of dietary supplements industry for prospects of inulin manufacturers can be gauged from the fact that this segment currently accounts for nearly one-third revenue share of the overall inulin market. The report opines that FDA approval of inulin as GRAS product will create sustained opportunities for stakeholders in the inulin market. The comprehensive research study also tracks inulin market in key regions, and offers an objective analysis on the future outlook. According to the study, Western Europe will continue to be the largest market for inulin globally. The demand for inulin in Western Europe is likely to be concentrated in the EU5. The U.S. inulin market is becoming more organized, with leading brands positioning themselves to leverage the emerging opportunities in the inulin market. Surging demand for inulin in the U.S. is likely to translate into moderate growth of the overall North America inulin market. The research study also offers market analysis and forecast on the key source types of inulin. According to the report, Western Europe is likely to maintain its numero uno position as a leading producer of chicory. The production of chicory in Europe is likely to remain concentrated in France and Belgium. Along with Europe, Asia Pacific is the leading chicory producing region and collectively these two regions accounted for over 80% of the world’s chicory production in 2016.

