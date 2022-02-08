Growth Of The Mining Industry Has Hiked The Demand For SAW Pipes Market

Growth in industrialization has led to an increase in the number of various industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. Advancements of these industries has led to a boost in the demand for SAW pipes in the global market. Increasing demand for processed food has boosted the food & beverage industry, owing to which there is a rise in the demand for SAW pipes from these industries.

Also, the increase in the number of industries and upsurge in the global consumption of goods have led to a rise in the demand for raw materials, which is contributing to growth in the mining industry. The growth of the mining industry has hiked the demand for SAW pipes. Rising population and elevated urbanization have led to the expansion of building & construction in developing countries, which in turn has escalated the demand for SAW pipes for plumbing purposes. Presence of PVC and other polymeric pipes and improvement of ERW pipes might obstruct the growth of SAW pipes in the global market.

SAW Pipes Market: Segmentation

The global SAW pipes market can be segmented on the basis of welding type, material type and end use industry.

The global SAW pipes market has been segmented on the basis of welding type as:

  • Longitudinal Submerged Arc Welding (LSAW)
  • Helical/Spiral Submerged Arc Welding (S SAW)
  • Double Submerged Arc Welding (D SAW)

The global SAW pipes market has been segmented on the basis of material type as:

  • Mild Steel
  • Carbon Steel
  • Stainless Steel
  • Others

The global SAW pipes market has been segmented on the basis of end use industry as:

  • Chemical
  • Oil & Gas
  • Energy
  • Mining
  • Construction
  • Others

SAW Pipes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global saw pipes market include,

  • Jindal Saw
  • Arabian Pipes Company
  • Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited
  • Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd
  • Longtaidi Steel Pipe Co., Ltd
  • Aurum Alloys & Engg LLP
  • Kumsoo Connecting Co., Ltd
  • Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd

Regional analysis includes,

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

