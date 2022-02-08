The Data Acquisition System Has Widely Supported The Growth Of The Coiled Tubing System Market

Coiled tubing systems help improve well and reservoir performance in the oil & gas industry. Coiled tubing systems play a significant role in the exploration and development of oil & gas wells. Coiled tubing is used in the oil & gas industry for an ever-increasing range of well intervention projects.

Coiled tubing systems offer numerous advantages, which include operational as well as economic advantages. The advantages of coiled tubing systems include live well intervention, horizontal intervention, and the ability to intervene without a rig.

Coiled Tubing System Market: Market segmentation

The global coiled tubing system market can be segmented into type, application, and end use.

On the basis of type, the global coiled tubing system market is segmented into:

Injector head w/control system and frames

Hydraulic power system

Coiled tubing reel assembly

Control cabin with data acquisition system

Rig-up equipment

Well control system

Fluid/nitrogen pump

On the basis of application, the global coiled tubing system market is segmented into:

Well interventions

Cased hole logging

Perforating

Fishing and milling

Pumping

Flow management

On the basis of end use, the global coiled tubing system market is segmented into:

Onshore

Offshore

Coiled Tubing System Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global coiled tubing system market are:

AnTech Ltd

Beijing Yilong Hengye Petroleum Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Datem

Forum Energy Technologies

General Electric

Halliburton

Modelling Engineering & Development Company Limited

National Oilwell Varco

ROPER PUMP COMPANY

Schlumberger Limited

TechnipFMC

Weatherford

Coiled Tubing System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the leading coiled tubing system market followed by Europe and Asia. Production operations are expected to witness robust growth as crude oil prices are recovering, which is, in turn, driving investments for new oil & gas drilling operations. This is expected to increase the investments for casing, coiled tubing, and other oil field-related systems and equipment.

Greenfield and brownfield onshore and offshore operations, which were halted earlier, are expected to gain momentum and thus drive the adoption of coiled tubing systems. The key challenge during the forecast period will be the complete termination of oil & gas production by economies such as France, New Zealand, and other European countries.

The developing countries in Asia and Africa are expected to drive a higher growth rate for the global coiled tubing system market during the forecast period. New oil field projects are gaining traction in Asia and Africa, which is expected to drive the coiled tubing system market in these regions.

Shale gas production operations are gaining traction in countries such as China, the U.S., Argentina, and Canada, which is also expected to boost opportunities for the sales of coiled tubing systems over the forecast period. Manufacturers from the U.S., China, Norway, Canada, and the U.K. plan to concentrate on growing their businesses in these counties during the forecast period, which is expected to drive the global coiled tubing system market.

