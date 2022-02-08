Egg Yolk Oil Market is Projected to Expand at a Value CAGR of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Egg Yolk Oil Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The egg yolk oil landscape is set to flourish impressively, expanding almost 2x from 2022-2032. The market was valued at US$ 254.15 Mn in 2021, and is likely to experience a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8% to reach US$ 268.91 Mn in 2022.

Attributes Details Market Value of Egg Yolk Oil in 2021 US$ 254.15 Mn Projected Value for Egg Yolk Oil Market in 2022 US$ 268.91 Mn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 528.97 Mn Forecast CAGR (2022-2032) 7%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Egg Yolk Oil market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Egg Yolk Oil, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Egg Yolk Oil Market.

Key Segments Covered in Egg Yolk Oil Industry Analysis

By Poultry Type :

Hen Egg Yolk Oil

Duck Egg Yolk Oil

By Application :

Egg Yolk Oil for Dietary Supplements

Egg Yolk Oil for Pharmaceutical Industry

Egg Yolk Oil for Cosmetic Products

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales of Egg Yolk Oil

Egg Yolk Oil Sales via Distributors/Suppliers

Online Egg Yolk Oil Sales

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, cosmetics industry to generate 50% of egg yolk oil market demand

Hen egg yolk derived oil to accumulate over US$ 350 Mn in value by 2032

By sales channel, online egg yolk oil distribution likely to register maximum growth

U.S to experience highest egg yolk oil sales, registering a CAGR of 7% through 2032

Germany to be an opportunistic egg yolk oil landscape, clocking a 6.7% CAGR

Egg yolk oil market likely to be valued at US$ 268.91 Mn by 2022-end

“The expanding popularity and pervasiveness of e-commerce as a significant sales channel might help egg yolk oil manufacturers reach clients even in distant places throughout the world,”says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

The main competitors in the worldwide egg yolk oil market are accelerating their expansion. This is because rising customer preference for natural components over synthetic ones is expected to have an influence on egg yolk oil use. Furthermore, advances in egg yolk oil have led to an increase in its usage in supplements. Prominent market players are:

Natural Sourcing Llc

Ecovatec Solutions Inc.

Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd.(Jiangxi Jishui County Baishui Reclamation Yard Forest Farm)

Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai

Kewpie Corporation

