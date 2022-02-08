Increasing Use of Styrene Based Products in Automotive Industry is expected to Spur Alpha-Methylstyrene Market

Alpha-Methylstyrene is an intermediate that has a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of plasticizers, polymers, and resins. Alpha-Methylstyrene is known for its ability to enhance the property of styrene-based polymers. Market players are looking forward to producing styrene-based products using alpha- Methylstyrene due to its properties such as heat resistance over styrene. Moreover, alpha-methyl styrene gains the upper hand over styrene on handling and stability of the products.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Alpha-Methyl Styrene market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Alpha-Methyl Styrene market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Alpha-Methyl Styrene market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Alpha-Methyl Styrene Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: – Formosa Chemicals Industries Ningbo Limited, Ineos Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Advansix Inc, Rosneftegaz JSC, Tokyo chemical industry co., Ltd, CEPSA Quimica, S.A.

Segmentation analysis of alpha-Methylstyrene Market

The alpha-Methyl styrene market is bifurcated into four major segments: Purity, application, end use and region.

On the basis of purity, the global alpha-Methylstyrene market is divided into:

Below 95%

Above 95%

On the basis of application, the global alpha-Methylstyrene market is divided into:

Plasticizers Internal External

Polymers Thermosets Thermoplastics

Resins Styrene Butadiene Rubber Styrene Acrylonitrile Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Others

Lubricating oils

Antioxidants

others

On the basis of end use the global alpha-Methylstyrene market is divided into:

Waxes

Coatings

Adhesives

Others

Based on region, the global alpha-Methylstyrene market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key players of alpha-Methylstyrene Market

Prominent players in the global alpha-Methylstyrene market are Formosa Chemicals Industries Ningbo Limited, Ineos Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Advansix Inc, Rosneftegaz JSC, Tokyo chemical industry co., Ltd, CEPSA Quimica, S.A and others. The alpha-Methylstyrene market consists of significant global and regional players with global vendors dominating the market.

Alpha-Methylstyrene Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia is expected to contribute a major portion of the market due to increasing use of alpha-methylstyrene for the production of styrene based products. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have high Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and styrene-acrylonitrile production, which consequently necessitate the usage of alpha-Methylstyrene.

China is one of the key emerging markets for alpha-Methyl styrene in the East Asia region due to its huge Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Styrene Acrylonitrile and other resin manufacturing units. Further, North America is expected to follow East Asia in the global alpha-Methyl styrene market due to various factors such as high resin and plasticizer utilization and presence of manufacturing giants of styrene based products. Alpha-Methylstyrene market in Europe is expected to show high growth rates due to increasing technological advancements, increasing styrene-butadiene rubber production and their dominance in the electronic and automobile sector

Initiatives such as “European Green Vehicles Initiative (EGVI cPPP)” tend to drive the manufacturing industries of the region that signifies growth in the polymer and resin industry. Germany and Italy are the emerging markets in coatings industry in Europe due to the huge demand of alpha-Methylstyrene products in the automotive industry.

Followed by Europe, South Asia and Oceania, it is expected to grow at a commendable CAGR of 3% in the forecast period of 2019-2029. Moreover, Latin America accounted for a substantial market share in terms of alpha-Methyl styrene demand. Market is expected to flourish in the Middle East and Africa due to increasing disposable income and demand for the durable styrene based products shall boost the demand of alpha-methylstyrene.

The Alpha-Methylstyrene Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

