Wireless Camera Market is Set to Witness an Uptick during 2022 to 2031

Wireless camera is a one stop solution for the messy wires and huge setup of analog camera. These cameras are controlled by internet protocol which transfers images to NVR (Network Video Recorder) which then processes the images and pushes it to cloud storage or the video could be streamed live via smart device.

Wireless camera is a simplified version of analog cameras where the camera is installed at one location and could be controlled remotely from a remote.

Wireless Camera Market Forecast and CAGR

Historical: Every year camera industry generates millions of dollars in revenue. Over the past half-decade, IP camera business has made a fortune of billions of dollars in revenue. The revenue is mostly generated from commercial as well as domestic sector.

Commercial sector: This sector mostly includes banking, defence, aerospace, chemical industries, nuclear plants and others. Need for the wireless camera and rising renting for the excessive space has forced consumers to move towards IP camera over the analog cameras. This has created a lucrative space for the potential entrants in the business over the same period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Wireless Camera?

Some of the leading manufacturers of the wireless/IP camera are include 10Moon

Canon, Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D-Link Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lenovo

Logitech

FLIR Lorex

Night Owl Security

Teklink Security

AMCREST

Key Segments

By Camera Type

Bullet

Cube

Dome

Others

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Defense & Aerospace

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Automotive

Marine

Bureaucratic Organization

Power

Others

By Usability

Stationary

Portable

By Sales Channel

Online

Direct

Third-Party E-Commerce

Offline

Retail outlets

Indirect (Contractors, security consultancy firms & others)

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

Malaysia

Thailand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

Northern Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

