Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Distribution Channel Analysis and COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global industrial valves and actuators market size is projected to touch USD 145.87 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.14% over the estimated duration. Factors such as increasing demand from the industrial segment, technological innovation and strict government norms are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast duration. The various benefits offered by industrial valves and actuators for managing pressure and temperature on the upstream and downstream activities are boosting product demand over the forecast years. Further, the rising oil & gas extraction activates are expected to supplement the product demand in the upcoming years.

Market Share Insights:

Leading players of the industry are Honeywell International, Inc.; Eaton; Alfa Laval AB; Emerson Electric Co.; IMI plc; Valvitalia SpA; AVK Holding A/S; Eaton; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Velan, Inc.; and IMI plc. The players are emphasizing huge investments in research & development to come up with innovative solutions and maintain their dominance.

The global market is highly competitive due to the operation of many small-scale and medium-scale producers. Market players are continuously engaged in various initiatives such as joint ventures, M&A, business partnerships, and product launches. These initiatives are aimed at increasing the market share and providing an improved product offering to the consumers.

Rising global water crisis, and industrial wastewater release in freshwater bodies, resulted in polluting the freshwater sources. Increasing demand for an excellent treatment of wastewater to prevent these issues has led to creation of new prospects in the water & wastewater industries. Further, 3D printing is capable of transforming actuators and industrial valves product. A series of conventional products and designs such as servo valves, check valves and gate valves can be produced by the use of 3D printing. This technology is assisting valve producers to change the method from “Just-in-time (JIT) delivery” to “JIT production”.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the industrial valves & actuators market in the coming years to mounting subsea explorations along with increasing spending in various industries including energy & power, chemical, oil & gas, and water & wastewater. Furthermore, increasing manufacturing of shale and sands gas in North America and rising exploration activities in countries of Asia and Africa are predicted to bode well for the market growth. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the estimated years. Replacement of inefficient and old industrial valves with new and efficient ones for natural gas transportation in the midstream infrastructure is also expected to augment the product demand in the upcoming years.

