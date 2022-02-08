Manufacturers Of Smart Lock Market To Benefit from Lucrative Growth Opportunities on Account of Increasing Adoption

Heightened connectivity of smart devices with public, private, and residential infrastructure generating a simultaneous demand for smart locks. Enhanced security, safety, and monitoring of properties for theft prevention is enabling the deployment of smart lock systems. The global smart locks market is projected to grow at a dexterous 16% CAGR through 2029. Countries across the world are leveraging advancement in infrastructural technology such as smart surveillance, enhanced sensors, and mobile control of security systems. Market players are heavily investing in research and development of smart slocks to increase convenience and enhance security.

Global Smart Lock Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

Type Deadbolt

Lever Handles

Padlock

Others Application Residential

Hospitality

Enterprise

Critical Infrastructure

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways of Smart Lock Market Study

On the back of product factors such as price, durability, and security, deadbolt type of smart locks will grow over 4X during the forecast period.

On the back of consumer demands for smart hospitality and ease of access to services, the lever handle segment will register ~17% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.

Increased disposable income of millennial consumers is propelling the residential application segment to quadruple through 2029. Further, penetration of smart devices in developing economies will contribute significantly to the growth of the smart locks market in the coming decade.

Critical infrastructure such as server rooms, and big data centres exhibit the highest growth rate of more than 19% from 2019 to 2029. Increasing digitization of business operations creates a surging demand for smart locks for critical IT infrastructures.

Enterprise applications are set to offer growth opportunities on the back of early adoption by multinationals. The enterprise segment will grow at a stupendous 17% CAGR during the projection period.

Asia Pacific ( East Asia & South Asia & Oceania) will generate incremental dollar opportunities with stupendous 19% (East Asia) and 22%(South Asia & Oceania) CAGR during the projection period. Developing countries with skillful workforces are innovating disruptive smart lock technology.

Smart Features in Smart Locks- Key Growth Strategy

Market players are differentiating products based on features that increase security while at the same time enhance convenience. Smart locks that lock and unlock automatically by detecting the arrival of owners is an ideal example of innovative products. Facial recognition and fingerprint sensors increase product efficiency. Mobile adaptability will continue to bolster growth for the smart locks market. Surging penetration of smart phones among consumers in developing countries paired with digitization of economies will impel the demand for smart locks during the forecast period. The competitive landscape is shaped by disruptive innovation and strategic development partnerships. Prevalence of products such as Google Home, Apple Homekit, and Amazon Smart home devices among consumers will have a rippling effect on the demand for smart locks compatible with these smart home platforms.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart locks market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the smart locks market on the basis of type (deadbolt, lever handles, padlock, and others), application (residential, hospitality, enterprise, critical infrastructure, and others), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

