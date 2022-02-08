Growing End-Use Adoption to Fuel Sales Of High Temperature Coatings Market During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031

The penetration of IoT technology has already reached the chemicals industry, and certain industry leaders are deploying the same to achieve better connectivity between smart devices and equipment. IoT also enables chemical and material manufacturers to monitor real-time gaps in performance. Advancements in aerospace, automotive, metal processing, and other industries have led to increased demand for high temperature coatings in recent years.

As sustainability trends, the industry, companies operating in the green or bio-based chemicals sectors hold promising growth prospects. Moreover, rapid consumer shift to green and smart chemicals, materials, and derived products is compelling industry stakeholders to prioritize green or sustainable attributes in new products, solutions, and applications High temperature coatings are gaining rapid traction since the past decade, owing to their resistance to high-temperature corrosion and oxidation. Other exclusive properties such as flexibility in terms of thickness and composition of coatings, high ductility, and others, are making them highly sought-after in metal processing, coil coatings, automotive, and other industries.

Rise in Demand from Automotive Industry Fuelling Sales

With increase in requirement for automotive and diesel engines to run cleaner and more efficiently than ever before, the need for thermal management and high temperature-resistant coatings is rising rapidly. High temperature coatings are an integral part of the automotive sector, as they are required in various applications such as-

Electrical components which are sensitive to high temperature

Intake manifolds

Exhaust manifolds

Exhaust gaskets

As a result, steady growth of the automotive industry is working in favor of stakeholders in the high temperature coatings industry. According to a report titled “Automotive Industry Spotlight”, published by Select USA, the United States has one of the largest automotive industries in the world, while in 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units. This implies higher demand for high temperature coatings over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from High Temperature Coatings Market Study

Surge in demand for epoxy high temperature coatings to bolster growth of manufacturers.

Rise in requirement from aerospace & defense and automotive industries to fuel sales of high temperature coatings.

China and Japan to remain among the fastest-growing markets.

Asia Pacific to maintain its lead in the global market, followed by Europe and North America.

The United States to hold a major share in the North America market.

Germany remains the epicenter of the high temperature coatings market in Europe.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global high temperature coatings market in terms of application, resin, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market, and their influence on the growth prospects of the market.