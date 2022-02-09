7 Signs You Have A Faulty Boiler At Home

London, UK, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — To keep your home warm, your heating system should have a well-functioning boiler. But while hiring professional boiler service in Surrey is important, not all UK homeowners are keen on accomplishing this task. In fact, there’s a report that shows 10% of UK households own boilers that have never been serviced.

Without regular preventive maintenance, you won’t be able to maximise your boiler’s long lifespan. It’s also important to know when to call HVAC experts during emergency cases. To help you be informed, we’ve gathered the most common signs you have a faulty boiler at home.

It doesn’t produce heat as it should be. This is the most obvious sign that you need a boiler service Surrey. If your boiler can’t produce the heat you indicated via your thermostat, then there must be some kind of buildup in your boiler. The same is true if there’s a delay in heating in your home.

It gives off a bad smell. Gas leaks can be dangerous. It can cause nausea and breathlessness. To help boiler owners that there’s gas leaking out of your unit, manufacturers added a sulfur smell. Once you notice your boiler is reeking of a smell similar to a rotten egg, it could mean that there’s gas (or oil) leaking.

It produces strange noises. Though a boiler naturally produces some kind of sound when it’s running, it’s still something that’s fairly quiet. So when you hear banging, and whirring noises, you should be alarmed because it could mean that its pump or fan has an issue. If you hear gurgling or whistling sounds, it could indicate that your boiler has low water pressure.

It has water leakage around. This is a sign that you should never ignore. Because while it signals that your boiler is faulty, the water leaking can damage your flooring system and surrounding walls. On top of your boiler service expenses, you also have to pay for the repair of your damaged floor and/or wall.

It keeps switching off on its own. Is your boiler turning on and off by itself? This can be attributed to a faulty power. When not addressed, in the long run, this can make your whole heating system inefficient.

It causes your bills to go higher than usual. Boiler performance inefficiencies don’t just lead to a colder home — you also have to bear the consequence of paying higher utility bills.

It’s already old. Like any other HVAC unit or component, boilers have an age limit. Typically, they last for about 15 to 25 years. More than that, they will frequently show the abovementioned signs — and the repair of which could cost you more than when you’d simply get a new one.

