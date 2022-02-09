Toronto, ON, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Have you ever wondered why your basement is constantly flooding? Well, there are a lot of reasons why you might face this problem every time the rain picks up or the snow seasons roll around. DryShield wants your home to thrive, not fall to pieces because of rain so let’s break down some things you can do to better protect your basement.

Why Is Basement Waterproofing Important?

When your home isn’t adequately equipped to handle water that seeps into the ground and penetrates your foundation walls, then things can go from bad to awful incredibly quickly. There are so many things that can come from water in your basement. Considering the options available to you to avoid such a catastrophe, why tempt fate?

The adverse effects of water in your basement include;

Mold – which can cause sickness amongst members of your family.

Structural damage can lead to a lack of integrity in your home, which can result in further destruction.

Ruined furniture, walls, floors, and other property.

External & Internal Waterproofing

We’ve perfected internal and external waterproofing methods through the use of waterproof rubberized urethane, poly sheeting, dimple boards, and plastic weeping tiles with textile filter cloth. DryShield has implemented our unique method in multiple homes and found this to be one of the most successful efforts taken against water entering your home.

The external option requires digging around the foundation and applying everything from the outside, replacing the old weeping tile, and replacing it with a weeping tile covered in a textile filter cloth. We then apply a layer of clear gravel and a geotextile filter cloth before putting the soil back in place.

Internal waterproofing requires improving drainage and preventing water from getting in from the outer wall. This means we cover the wall in a rubberized urethane like we would on the outer wall. We also fit a weeping tile with a textile filter cloth connected to a sump pump before laying down clear gravel and covering it back up with cement.

Sump Pump

If your home doesn’t have a sump pump, then you need to get one immediately. However, if your home does have an extremely old or outdated one, then the same thing can be said. We work with the highest quality sump pumps and install them at the lowest point of elevation for the most effective use.

Conclusion

Having a basement that’s flooding isn’t something to just ignore or slap a bandaid on. This is a common thing we find with people who like to solve the odd basement leak repair but don’t want to avoid it happening again.

Problems like this can start out really small and progress to a point where they’re uncontrollable, and it’s better to avoid getting to this point in the first place. It’s also less expensive to deal with a problem before it’s a real problem.

If you’re looking for the right solution to properly waterproof your home, then you should consider Dryshield. Get in touch today, and let’s get your house ready to take on the season!

