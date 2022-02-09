Creative Biogene: A Premier Partner in the Exploration of Pathogenesis of Mitochondrial-Associated Diseases

New York, United States, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Biogene has been engaged in mitochondrial research for years and now matured to be a leading institution of comprehensive mitochondrial services and products in the United States. With its comprehensive cell-based and animal-based models as well as experienced experts’ support, clients can accurately analyze the association between disease and mitochondria.

Mitochondrial diseases are a group of disorders caused by mitochondrial dysfunction that has become one of the most common groups of genetic diseases with a conservative estimated prevalence of approximately 1:5,000. Common clinical features of mitochondrial disorders include external ophthalmoplegia, exercise intolerance, cardiac issues, diabetes, etc. With the mitochondrial study proceeding, researchers have discovered links between mitochondrial dysfunction and other conditions including neurodegenerative disorders, lung diseases, and some cancers. Unfortunately, the field of mitochondrial medicine has only developed over the past two decades and diagnosis and treatment options are currently limited since the multiple clinical phenotypes and the complex pathophysiology of mitochondrial diseases make mitochondrial disease particularly challenging for scientists and clinicians.

Scientific reports suggest the pathophysiology of mitochondrial diseases involves genetic mutations in nuclear DNA and mitochondrial DNA. Therefore, as a leading biotechnology company, Creative Biogene has been dedicated to figuring out the pathogenesis of mitochondria-associated disorders for years. To assist researchers in mitochondrial assays and studies, Creative Biogene can provide a range of services and products. For instance, mitochondrial function testing services, such as genetic tests (both nuclear DNA and mtDNA), mitochondrial bioenergetics, mitochondrial dynamics and metabolomics, greatly facilitate the analysis of mitochondrial disorders.

To devise effective treatments and potential cures for mitochondria-related diseases as well as help the millions of patients, Creative Biogene extensively collaborates with scientific communities to validate and explore the pathogenesis of mitochondria-associated diseases and possible interventions, with professional services and products to support global clients’ research. After years of technology precipitation, Creative Biogene possesses the capability of customizing its assays and models according to specific scientific needs.

“Mitochondrial research is one of our main businesses. From the basic separation and extraction of mitochondria service to customized mitochondrial research service, we are very confident to provide high throughput and high-quality results with our worldwide customers.” said a senior researcher in Creative Biogene. He also stated, “We have advanced platforms, equipment, a team of experts with rich experience, and standard system processes to pave your way to mitochondrial research.”

