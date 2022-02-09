A “Legend” Among Used Car Dealerships in Burien, WA

Burien, Washington, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Buying a used vehicle raises a lot of questions. For most buyers, it’s a big expense, and knowing just what type of vehicle will deliver the greatest value is just the tip of the iceberg. Buyers must then settle on trim packages, add-on features, warranty coverage, and of course, financing options.

These are the kind of decisions that are best made with the expert help of a reputable, experienced sales staff of a qualified used car dealership that stands on a history of success. That’s the kind of support customers of Legend Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Burien, WA, have been enjoying for decades.

Since 2008, Legend Auto Sales has delivered unparalleled service, selection, and value to customers in the Seattle area. With over 300 vehicles in stock, Legend Auto Sales is one of the largest independent used car dealerships in the entire state of Washington. Their inventory consists of a diverse selection of compact cars, sedans, SUVs, trucks, Jeeps, and even commercial vehicles and EVs (electrical vehicles).

But their customers know that’s only where the value begins. Legend Auto Sales doesn’t simply offer a broad selection of used vehicles at competitive prices. They also cover their vehicles with a 3-month, 3,000-mile warranty and offer service and support on-site. Satisfied customers don’t just buy there; they return time and time again for next-level service.

Legend Auto Sales treats its customers like family. That’s one of the reasons they work with over 60 lenders in order to offer flexible financing options that work for the widest range of customers possible. All of their customers’ financial situations are unique and they understand that. They even have an easy-to-use payment estimator tool on their website. That’s why they’ve been trusted in the area for well over a decade.

Most importantly, Legend Auto Sales is committed to customer satisfaction. Their sales staff is approachable, well-informed, and extremely helpful. They’re more interested in connecting customers with the vehicles that will make them happy while also meeting their financial considerations than they are about pushing vehicles off the lot. It’s laid back and friendly, not “salesy.”

Of course, an experience says 1,000 words. Customers in the area of their used car dealership in Burien, WA are encouraged to visit them in person to get the full experience. Customers can stop in for a test drive or visit them at 14650 1st Ave South in Burien, Washington to enjoy the Legend Auto Sales difference. They’re experts at getting their customers behind the wheel of a vehicle that will check off all their boxes.

Customers may also contact their customer service team directly by phone at 206-502-2821 or visit their website, LegendAutoSales.com, to learn more about their current inventory, financing options, or other services.