Rosemont College To Boost International Enrollment with MSM Partnership

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rosemont College has formed a strategic alliance with international education provider M Square Media (MSM) as part of its efforts to increase international student enrollment.

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths.

Rosemont College is located on a tranquil 58-acre campus in the historic residential neighborhood of Rosemont, Pennsylvania, 11 miles west of Philadelphia on what is known as the suburban Main Line. The area surrounding campus is both scenic and safe, with many options for shopping and dining within walking distance to campus. When students want to adventure beyond the local area, they can easily adventure into Philadelphia–the sixth-largest

city in the United States–via the train stop which is just a few blocks from campus. Or they can travel to New York City, which is less than a two-hour drive. Both cities are world-renowned hubs for industries including tech, business, arts and culture, and history–providing students many opportunities for experiential learning. Rosemont’s scenic campus has over a dozen classroom, residential, and athletic buildings, and a recently built Community Center with smart classrooms, dining areas, study rooms, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We are excited about our new alliance with MSM,” said Dr. Mika Nash, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “Rosemont is intentional about recruiting a highly diverse student body; the research shows that creative problem solving and intellectual growth occurs best when one has the opportunity to engage with a variety of views and perspectives. By expanding our international student community, we deepen the learning experience for all students.”

Rosemont provides a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences, as well as academic, spiritual, and professional support on campus. The College values and promotes diversity and individuality, as well as students’ long-term success.

Furthermore, the college seeks to assist students in developing open and critical minds, the ability to make reasoned moral decisions, and a sense of responsibility to serve others in our global society.

With an 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio, students receive specialized attention in their courses throughout their time at Rosemont. They can choose from one of 25+ undergraduate majors or design their own through individualized research. Rosemont, a Division III school, also has 15 sports and over 20 clubs and organizations on campus. Business, Natural Sciences, Education, Humanities, Mathematics, Criminal Justice, and Sociology are popular majors.

Through its new partnership with MSM, Rosemont College will open its doors to more students from all around the world.

MSM’s global and in-country office model currently serves around 40 partner institutions and includes managing agent networks to free up its partners’ time and resources for strategic and value-adding initiatives.

MSM is committed to its services and is looking forward to seeing international recruitment at Rosemont College grow as desired.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading service provider in international education. We offer a wide range of global business solutions to clients including, international business development, market research and deep opportunity analysis, sourcing sales channel partnerships, market entry strategy, market expansion, lead generation, brand development, finance and accounting management, payroll, and expense management, tax compliance and corporate administrative services, staff recruitment, local representation, HR support, and ready-to-go office space. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

Contact Information:

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 360 205 5598

Email: news@msquaremedia.com