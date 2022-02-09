2 Types of Fasteners: Bolts and Nuts

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Fasteners come in a variety of shapes and sizes. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled the information below as a guide for determining what each fastener is called. Scroll down to learn about a variety of nuts, bolts, and screws!*

*Note: Bolts are fasteners that must be installed with a nut or a pre-tapped hole. Screws rely on their threads to provide holding power. Because terms in the industry are frequently mixed, you may come across something labelled as a screw or a bolt that is actually the inverse.

Bolts are used to make a bolted joint. Nuts are used to tighten bolts. Washers are used to divide the pressure of the bolts or screws equally to avoid dents/marks. Caliber Enterprise is a manufacturer of high-quality Bolts, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Rings, Threaded Rods and other Fasteners in India that last longer and are corrosion resistant.

Bolts

Bolts, as one of the most basic types of fasteners, are used in almost all industries and come in a variety of shapes depending on the application. Eye bolts have a loop in the head that allows them to lift the object to which they are attached or guide cables, whereas carriage bolts self-lock to prevent the bolt from being removed from one side. T bolts have a narrow head that allows them to be inserted into slots or other small areas and can be tightened with a wrench.

Bolts are used to make a bolted joint. A bolted joint is created by a bolt and a nut together. Where a Nut is used to tighten the grip between the flange or such product where a bolt is used. Basically bolts are used for the assembly of two unthreaded components with the help of a nut.

Nuts

A Nut is a type of mechanical fastener that has a threaded hole. It is connected to a bolt, screw, or stud to provide a clamping force and to prevent axial movement. A bolt, for example, is inserted through two parts with aligned holes, and then a nut is screwed onto the bolt. The shaft of the bolt prevents the parts from moving radially, while the head of the bolt and the nut prevent the parts from moving axially.

