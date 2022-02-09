Walkee Paws: Best Place To Buy Dog Clothes Online

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Does your dog need clothes? This is one of the most confusing questions that most pet parents come across. While most people laugh at the idea of dressing up a pup, others are skeptical about the clothing needs of their dogs.

That said, you must have observed the violent shiver coursing through the bodies of your pooches in winters. If this is the case, then you should know that it is absolutely okay for your pet to wear coats or sweaters. Walkee Paws is a leading provider of dog clothes offering the best quality clothes such as Pawz Dog Boots.

Although the natural coat of your dog provides him insulation and protection from the weather, some pups, senior dogs, and some dog breeds, especially those with short hair, may need extra warmth in winters, so you should look for dog clothes online and buy the best one for them.

Not all dogs need clothes. For example, breeds like Siberian Huskies, Akitas, and Cairn Terriers can cope well in cold weather due to their undercoats. But others like Labradors, Chihuahuas, Greyhounds, etc., are susceptible to elements, and so they may need clothes. For that reason, it is important to conduct proper research for your breed to know their needs. Walkee Pawsoffer different clothes depending upon the requirement of different dogs from different breeds.

As mentioned before, short-haired breeds, shaved dogs, or hairless dogs are susceptible to cold weather and other elements. Even small dogs lose too much body heat faster than their larger counterparts. It is quite challenging for these dogs to create enough body warmth and stay cozy because their single coats don’t offer enough protection from the cold. If your dog comes in any of these, it may need a coat or sweater.

Dogs fall ill, and sometimes their immune system weakens. If your dog has any kind of illness like Cushing’s disease, it can affect their coat, and it may feel cold both indoors and outdoors. You can keep your pet warm indoors by making them wear Doggy Snow Pants but when it comes to taking them for a walk, make sure to wear them a warmer coat. You can buy such coats online at the most affordable prices from Walkee Paws.

Many dog owners shave their dogs in summer without realizing that it could make their dogs miss the benefits of insulation offered by their natural furs. If your dog is of light color, it may suffer a lot of skin damage if exposed to the harmful summer sun rays. This is the major reason why you see working dogs wearing lightweight summer dog coats.

