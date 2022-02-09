Put an End to Lost Files or Damaged Disk Partitions by using Active@ UNDELETE Recovery Tool. 

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies Inc. has come out with a list of quality upgrades to its signature data recovery tool, Active@ UNDELETE. Version 18 enhances the user experience and provides many more pathways for successfully retrieving deleted, damaged, or lost files. This includes an excellent new user interface that is a lot more intuitive than the previous one and provides users with a simplified method to deep scan their disk drive for documents, images, videos, audio, emails, ebooks, and other file types.

Users will be happy to learn that Active@ UNDELETE 18 includes support for FAT, NTFS, NTFS + EFS, ReFS, MacOS HFS+, ApFS, Linux Ext2/Ext3/Ext4, Unix UFS, and BtrFS file systems which pretty much covers all major commercial and individual needs related to Mac, Windows, and Linux systems. This makes this essential data recovery tool perfect for IT departments as well as private individuals who don’t want to lose critical work while doing their job from home.

Probably the best feature of Active@ UNDELETE is the preview window that allows you to check out the integrity of the file you are trying to recover before actually attempting retrieval. The software includes this feature in the free demo version for users that want to make sure it will work on their system before spending any money. Not only does this make consumers feel safer, but it also elevates the level of confidence LSoft has in its project.

There are four different purchase levels available for Active@ UNDELETE, with each level unlocking more features and capabilities. There is the free demo version which we highly recommend that you give it a try, then four paid editions – Standard, Professional, and Ultimate. Each one allows you to search for and verify files from disk drives, SD cards, USB drives, partitions, and even digital camera cards with your parent’s old wedding photos.

Don’t wait until it is too late and your files become so corrupted that nothing will save them. Pick up this incredible application today and save yourself the headache of having to rebuild documents from scratch or explaining to your wife how you lost your child’s first-year baby photos. Download a free trial of Active@ UNDELETE at https://www.active-undelete.com/undelete.html.