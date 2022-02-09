TELM: A Reputed Manufacturer of Filling Machines

Montecchio Emilia, Italy, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Many factories prefer automatic and semi-automatic filling machines for higher production rates because doing this manually can be a bit frustrating and time-consuming. Thanks to TELM, these factories can get these machines based on their requirements. Founded in 1972, TELM is a manufacturing company of filling and capping machines.

The company designs automatic and semi-automatic machines with volumetric dosers that are used to fill containers with liquid products. TELM serves industries such as foods, chemicals and cosmetics and aims at producing filling machines that can fill products by maintaining consistency.

Products that are offered by TELM

Linear Machines

The company manufactures and designs filling and capping lines that help to fill small and large containers with dense and liquid products. They use AISI316 stainless steel to manufacture their products to ensure the quality and suitable usage for all industries such as chemical, cosmetic and food. They also provide customized machines depending on the need of customers.

Semi-automatic filling machines

TELM manufactures high-quality semi-automatic filling machines that offer reliability, accuracy, ease of use and versatility. They use highly durable stainless steel that is used to make volumetric piston fillers to configure the machines. These machines allow filling both glass and plastic containers with dense and liquid products. Users can easily adjust the volume of filling manually with the hand-wheel and they are configured with simple and inbuilt controls. They make piston filling machines for jams, jellies that are dense as well as liquid products such as fruit juice and oil.

Rotary machines

These machines are designed for filling and capping containers automatically. They are suitable for industries that need a compact structure with strong and sturdy construction. With this kind of machine, a user doesn’t have to interfere with the work much as most of them are done automatically. These machines offer a high possibility of customization and configuration that includes the application of labelling machines, markers and end-of-line equipment. These machines serve as an ideal choice for the food sector, chemical sector and cosmetic sector.

Semi-automatic capping machines

TELM capping machines are perfect for pre-threaded plastic caps, press-on caps and twist-off caps. These machines are entirely made of stainless steel and the capping heads are interchangeable. They operate with a 6-bar pressure and are fitted with a practical double-switch drive. Such machines include semi-automatic pressure capping machines, vacuum capping machines, capping machines for buckets and more.

To know more about their products, visit https://telm.it/en/

About

TELM is a company that manufactures filling and capping machines since 1972. The company has five decades of experience, and this is reflected in the components and structures of each machine they manufacture. All their machines are designed according to customer specifications and carry out final inspection testing.