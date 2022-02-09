Find The Finest Keypad Door Entries At C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

Dronfield, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — C Prox Ltd Including Quantek (https://www.quantek.co.uk) is a prominent supplier of high quality and affordable keypad door entry products. Their products are compatible with both residential and commercial properties. With their high-standard security devices, everyone can improve their security measure for their properties.

This company offers a full range of keypad door entries, such as wireless, digital, and waterproof ones. Lately, the KEEpad3 Channel Wireless keypad has been one of their in-demand products. This modern-looking keypad is compatible with all motion receivers and management tools. Users can easily configure the device and can create a code with 4 to 8 digits. Also, it has an anti-fingerprint surface and anti-intrusion blocking. Customers can purchase this amazing product for only £80.60.

Besides their keypad door entry system, they also offer proximity readers and biometrics. The FP1 fingerprint reader is an advanced security device that uses biometric identification to allow access for authorised personnel. It can be used in any situation where high security is necessary, such as offices, factories, and housing. Along with the latest in fingerprint technology, it offers fast processing speeds and reliable accuracy that you won’t find anywhere else. The FP1 has a sleek design that will look great wherever it’s placed! Customers can bring this home for only £98.40.

Another popular product C Prox Ltd Including Quantek offers is the PN10 – Proximity Reader. A robust and stylish proximity reader provides access control and security to doors, gates, barriers, and many more. The unit has an advanced microprocessor with high-capacity flash memory for 10,000 users; this makes it easy to add or delete users via admin card or infra-red remote control. With its waterproof design and number of advanced features, such as the ability to operate in extreme temperatures (-35°C / +60°C), PN10 is perfect for use in any environment. For only £54.35, customers can enjoy this excellent security device.

Take note though that all mentioned prices are subject to change without prior notice.

All orders by 2 pm every weekend are dispatched for next-day delivery. For the complete list of products they offer, interested parties can visit their official website at https://www.quantek.co.uk

About C Prox Ltd Including Quantek

C Prox Ltd Including Quantek is a well-known supplier of access, automation controls, and security devices. They have a wide range of products, such as keypad door entry, GSM control, exit devices, printed proximity devices, and many more. All their products come from trusted and reliable manufacturers, guaranteeing their qualities. For interested parties, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.quantek.co.uk/contact-us for enquiries and other concerns regarding their services. Alternatively, you may send them an email at sales@cproxltd.com or talk to one of their representatives by calling 01246 417113, available every weekday from 9 am to 5 pm.