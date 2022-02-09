The Herbalist Company Offers Wholesale CBD Oils, Open For CBD Franchise

Ontario, Canada, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — It is without a doubt that every industry faces its own set of challenges and opportunities, including the CBD franchise industry. Typically, when we think of CBD, the first thought that comes to mind would be how these are federally illegal – but the CBD industry is now entering a very unique and pivotal position this year.

Why are people buying CBD oils?

Let’s start by answering one of the basic questions “why are people buying CBD oils?”, “why invest in wholesale CBD oils?”, and “what opportunities can you get from starting a CBD franchise”?

For starters, did you know that the industry for wholesale CBD oils is expected to grow to $20 billion in sales by the year 2024 (BDS Analytics)? Consider this immense increase from 2018 with only $1.9 billion, which is an impressive 49% annual growth rate. The rate with that amount in just a short time makes this one of the fastest-growing industries. With this in mind, you can leverage this growth to your advantage by learning all about cannabinoids.

Who is The Herbalist Company?

The Herbalist Company knows the endless opportunities this industry can provide in the upcoming years, which is why it is now offering wholesale CBD products and is opening its business to those interested in CBD franchise!

Why choose The Herbalist Company for your CBD business?

As mentioned, if you want to leverage the rapid growth of this industry, then you must learn the ropes. What better way to do this than to trust The Herbalist Company, a business known for its high-quality CBD products.

The Herbalist Company has over four stores located nationwide. On top of that, The Herbalist Company is also considered one of the UK’s top and most trusted brands. You can see for yourself the business’ remarkable 5-star reviews across TrustPilot and Google reviews.

Getting started with your CBD franchise

Let’s go through some of the tips and tricks to note down when you start your CBD franchise. Of course, you have to understand the market. Understanding your products, industry, competitors, and more is key to succeeding. With that in mind, if you’re a newbie, seek help from those who are quite familiar with the industry, like The Herbalist Company.

In addition, you must also understand your legal obligations when you enter this industry. In 2018, Farm Bill legalized (federal) industrial hemp. This includes, by extension, other products like CBD oils and hemp extract. However, note that there are still considerations you need to keep in mind.

Lastly, and this is a big one, know and understand who your target audience is. Here are some questions to ask yourself; What do they (your target demographics) do? Where do they shop? What are their likes and dislikes? What are the products they show interest in?

The Herbalist Company is a good place to start. Now that they’re offering their high-quality wholesale CBD oils to those interested in starting a franchise, this could be your first great step!