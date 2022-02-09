Demand For Electroplating Chemicals Is Slated To Increase Throughout The Forecast Period 2022-2032

The latest research report on Electroplating Chemicals market published by Fact.MR aims to provide reliable data on several key factors that are determining the growth curve and prospects of the electroplating chemicals industry.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Introduction

Electroplating is a surface coating process used to coat the surface of a metal (or alloy) with one or two metals (or alloys) by passing electricity between two electrodes immersed in an electrolyte solution, one of the electrodes is the substrate to be coated.

The electrolyte solution contains the metal ions of the metal to be used as a coating. When the electric current is passed, the metal atoms (or ions) in the electrolyte solution deposit on the substrate and form a thin layer.

Electroplating chemicals are used to clean, coat and engrave metallic surfaces. Galvanic chemicals improve the physical appearance of metals. In addition, electroplating chemicals also change the corrosion resistance, the electrical and wear resistance, as well as the tarnishing resistance and electrical conductivity of the metals.

Electroplating chemicals often contain additives that lighten and / or improve the uniformity of the clad metal while affecting corrosion resistance. The most common electroplated metals include iron, nickel, copper, zinc, gold, and silver. Aluminum, stainless steel, lead and magnesium have limited uses because they are difficult to electroplate.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The electroplating chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of plating metals, nature, function and end use.

On the basis of plating metals, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Zinc plating chemicals

Copper plating chemicals

Nickel plating chemicals

Silver plating chemicals

Brass plating chemicals

Chrome plating chemicals

Lead plating chemicals

Precious metals plating chemicals

Others

On the basis of nature, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Acidic chemicals

Basic chemicals

Neutral chemicals

On the basis of function, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrolyte

Sealer

Passivation chemicals

Inhibitor

Cleaner chemicals

Pre-treatment chemicals

Post treatment protective chemicals

Others

On the basis of end use, the electroplating chemicals market can be segmented into:

Electrical and electronics

Construction

Heavy machinery

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Others

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

On a regional basis, electroplating chemicals are in high demand from North America, while the United States has high demand from the electrical, electronics and aerospace industries. Europe is also experiencing high demand for electroplating chemicals due to the growth of the automotive and manufacturing industries in the region.

The Asia Pacific Electroplating Chemicals market is expected to grow the fastest in this region due to the population growth and disposable income. The electroplating chemicals markets in Latin America and the Middle East as well as Africa are expected to grow at moderate rates over the forecast period.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Dynamics

The market for electroplating chemicals is strongly driven by demand from the electrical and electronics industry. There is also strong demand for electroplating chemicals from the automotive and aviation industries. The automotive and aerospace industries in particular are expected to experience rapid growth, driving the electroplating chemicals market.

In addition to being used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards in combination with other electronic devices, electroplating chemicals are also used to improve the anti-corrosion properties of metals used in the automotive and aerospace industries.

Heavy industrial machinery and transportation equipment also require electroplated metals and thus, to some extent, drive the demand for electroplating chemicals. As electroplating helps increase the life of metals, the need for electroplating chemicals is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Electroplating Chemicals Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the players in the global electroplating chemical market identified along the value chain include Sun Glo Plating Company, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., Rishi Chemical Works Pvt. Ltd., Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Raschig GmbH, Blendl GmbH, Nihon Kagaku Sangyo Co., Ltd., Daiwa Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. and Advanced Chemical Company.

