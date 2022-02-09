Demand For Fuel Cell Interconnectors Is Expected To Boost In The Near Future

A fuel cell is a battery that generates electricity through an electrochemical reaction where the fuel cell interconnector is a layer made up of either ceramic or metallic material, which combines the electricity generated by each individual cell. Fuel cell interconnectors are placed between each individual cell to connect the cells in the series. Ceramic fuel cell interconnectors are more suitable for high-temperature working conditions as they exhibit high thermal stability. For long-term usage, ceramic fuel cell interconnectors have been a promising choice for use at high temperatures. However, metal-based fuel cell interconnectors, such as nickel and steel interconnectors, are becoming more popular for low temperature applications due to low cost, good mechanical & thermal expansion and machinability property. Fuel cells are being used in several applications such as stationary power generation, portable power generation, power for transportation, etc. Some of the applications of fuel cell interconnectors include cellular phones, laptops, unattended sensors, power tools, battery chargers and under-water vehicles, among others. The need for portable fuel cell applications is boosting the demand for fuel cell interconnectors, which is making them more attractive among all the end-use applications in the global market.

Global Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market Dynamics

Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market Drivers:

Fuel cell interconnectors are being used in a variety of applications ranging from small to large. One of the factors driving the fuel cell interconnectors market is growth in the automobile industry. Increase in the need for transportation is driving the automobile sector, thus creating demand for fuel cell interconnectors. Automobile manufacturers have been using fuel technology in vehicles, such as buses, scooters and bicycles, which provides advantages over diesel or gas engines as the level of emissions are zero or low. In addition, it also helps balance the heat, is highly resistant to corrosion and more efficient.

Changes in the lifestyle of people have boosted the demand for portable products such as large personal electronics (radios, printers, etc.), Auxiliary Power Units (APU), military applications, small personal electronics (cameras, mp3 players, etc.), portable products (trimmers, torches, etc.), toys and education kits. As compared to conventional batteries, fuel cell interconnectors are more durable, lightweight and portable power sources, which makes them suitable for portable and military applications. On the other hand, conventional batteries are heavy and provide an inadequate supplier of power for portable & military applications. Increasing shift towards portable applications is expected to create lucrative growth for the global fuel cell interconnectors market during the forecast period. Fuel cell interconnectors are being used as non-movable power units to provide electricity and heat. These power units are most commonly used in homes for various applications such as hot water, uninterrupted power supply, etc. Since conventional fuels such as gas or oil are not needed for fuel cell interconnectors, they will help reduce the dependency on oil-producing countries.

Global Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market Segmentation

The global fuel cell interconnectors market can be segmented based on product type, fuel type and application.

On the basis of product type, global fuel cell interconnectors market can be segmented as:

Ceramic based

Metal based

On the basis of fuel type, global fuel cell interconnectors market can be segmented as:

Molten carbonate fuel cells

Alkaline fuel cells

Phosphoric acid fuel cells

Polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells

Direct methanol fuel cells

Solid oxide fuel cells

On the basis of application, global fuel cell interconnectors market can be segmented as:

Transportation

Power Generation

Portable products

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Residential Heat and Power

Others

Global Fuel Cell Interconnectors Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the fuel cell interconnectors market are:

Plansee India High Performance Materials Pvt. Ltd.

Ballard Power Systems.

Bloom Energy

NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC

SFC Energy AG

Acal Energy Ltd

Acumentrics

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Altergy

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Delphi Technologies

Integer Holdings Corporation

