Mobile Blasting Systems Market: Growing of Industrial Sector In Asia Pacific Region Is Foreseen to Witness an Upsurge In Demand

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Overview

Mobile blasting system is a portable trailer-based unit which can move from one place to another. These mobile blasting systems are used for multiple applications such as on-site preparation of metal surfaces for coating, industrial cleaning, and removing corrosion.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has exposed various challenges to the players operating in the mobile blasting systems market. The statewide lockdown has brought the construction and manufacturing industry to a standstill causing a slow growth to the market

However, the global mobile blasting system market is expected to gain traction by the end of third quarter. In addition, the adoption of mobile blasting systems has been complemented by the growing construction industry particularly in the residential segment in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN countries.

The global Mobile Blasting Systems report is segmented based on its product type, application, technology, and the end-user industry..

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market Segments:

For a better understanding, the global Mobile Blasting Systems market is being studied under product type, size, material and end use industries.

By Product Type, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Dustless Blasters

Pressure Blasters

Soda Blasters

Others

By Capacity, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Less than 50 Litres

50-100 Litres

Above 100 Litres

By End Use Industries, Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market is Segmented as:-

Automotive

Shipping Industry

Aerospace

Construction

Equipment Manufacturing Industry

Enquiry Before Buying

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Regional Analysis

The global mobile blasting systems market is split into seven geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia, Middle East & Africa, and East Asia, which further includes China, Japan and South Korea.

The mobile blasting systems market for Oceania incorporates Australia & New Zealand. South Asia is expected to have a major market share due to the growing manufacturing and construction industries in this region.

The demand for mobile blasting system is rising in China, India, and South Korea owing to the increasing production of automobiles in these countries which is the anticipated to propel the demand for mobile blasting systems market.

Europe closely followed North America will account for steady growth due to the stringent norms regarding the emission norms of these systems. Countries in MEA and Oceania are forecasted to be slightly behind in the demand for mobile blasting systems.

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Leading Companies Profiled in the Mobile Blasting Systems Market are:

Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Manufacturers

The global Mobile Blasting Systems market includes both regional and global level manufacturers such as Gritco, S.L., FeVi Blasting, International Surface Technologies, Shanghai Shengchang Industry Equipment, FerroCrtalic d.o.o., Protech, Wheelabrator, CB Sabbiatrici are the prominent players with significant market share globally.

Global Mobile Blasting Systems Market – Dynamics

The mobile blasting systems market is primarily driven by the requirement of specialist equipment which offers environmentally friendly and powerful blasting solutions.

Furthermore, the growing demand from end use industry players for operational consistency, the safety of operators, and cost-effective blasting solutions is anticipated to show significant growth in the mobile blasting systems market.

However, the uncertainties in the market caused by the global pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the shutdown of plants across the world. This is likely to hinder the growth of mobile blasting systems market in the near future.

The dustless mobile blasting system is expected to create significant opportunities for the players owing to its multiple benefits like it requires less amount of abrasive material, reduces health complication coupled with the reduction in operating costs.

Furthermore, the growth in the urban and industrial sector in the developing countries is foreseen to witness an upsurge in demand over the projected forecast period. Owing to the above-mentioned benefits, the mobile blasting systems market is projected to gain traction by the end of forecast period 2020-2030.

