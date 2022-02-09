Brushless DC Motors Market is Expected to Grow Two Times During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Brushless DC Motor market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Brushless DC Motor

Consumer demand for enhanced features in automotive products such as motorized seats is spurring demand for brushless DC motors. Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency, adoption of new-energy alternatives, amid strict carbon emission regulations is also accelerating demand for brushless DC motors.

These motors contribute to enhance product performance by increasing energy efficiency, and operating speed. The global brushless DC motors market will continue to grow over two-folds during the forecast period (2019-2029). Quick response offered by brushless DC motors coupled with enhanced motor durability positions brushless DC motors as an ideal alternative over conventional counterparts.

Continuous adoption of electric vehicles across the globe creates demand for brushless DC motors. Automotive applications of the product such as motors for wipers, doors, and adjustable mirrors warrant a continuous supply of brushless DC motors.

Global Brushless DC Motors Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global brushless DC motors market is segmented on the basis of power, end use and region.

Power 0 -750 Watts

750 Watts to 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW End Use Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

Safety

Comfort

Performance

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Product Features Shape Competitive Landscape

Market players are targeting increasing need for power generation in developing economies.

With an exponential increase in population and consumer awareness about efficient and eco-friendly products, manufacturers in developing countries are adopting brushless DC motors in products.

Competition is driven by product features such as price, energy efficiency, certifications, and regulatory compliances.

Key Takeaways of Brushless DC Motors Market Study

Motor vehicle end-use segment holds the largest market value share with more than 27% of demand coming from this segment. The elimination of brushes from motors reduces friction and ensures less wear and tear of the product. Hence, the demand from the motor vehicle segment will continue to grow at a strong 7% CAGR through 2029.

Industry machinery accounts for the second largest market value share. Increasing industrial production warrants manufacturers to employ brushless DC motors as the product offers increased energy efficiency and subsequent cost savings. The segment will grow at a 6% CAGR during the forecast.

Prevalence of high performance HVAC systems, power tools, and automated robots are central to the growth of 0-750 Watts brushless DC motors. The power segment accounts for a massive 50% share of the total market value. It also exhibits the highest growth rate of 6.7% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.

East Asia leads global sales with over 50% share of the total market sales. Surging industrial production, and power generation in countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is driving the demand for brushless DC motors in this region.

South Asia & Oceania records the highest growth with a strong 8% CAGR through 2029. This can be accredited to rampant adoption of electric vehicles in India and omnipresent demand for power generation in the region.

