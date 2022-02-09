Body Firming Creams Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2022 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Body Firming Creams Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global body firming creams market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 3.3 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 5.7% CAGR in the upcoming years. Rising usage of anti-aging creams among the aging population is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rising trend to enhance personal appearance is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Rising usage of natural and organic ingredients for the manufacturing of personal care products is increasing continuously. Several ingredients like avocado, coconut, aloe Vera and olive oil are frequently being used by the manufacturers in the production process. Moreover, stringent rules and regulations coupled with increasing tariff rates are anticipated to act as a hindrance in the market growth for such products.

The non-plant extracts segment held the largest market share of around 60% in 2018. This can be attributed to features like low-cost prices and ease of availability. However, rising skin-related problems like dryness, irritation, and allergies are expected to act as a hindrance to market growth.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment of distribution channel held the largest share of around 50% across the global market. This can be attributed to rising preference among the consumers to physically verify the products before making the purchase decision and promotional activities initiated by the key players to increase brand awareness among the consumers. The online distribution channel is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% in upcoming years. The segment of plant extracts is expected to register the fastest growth in the global market owing to increasing awareness regarding usage of natural creams among millennial.

The offline segment of distribution channel held the largest share of around 80% in 2018. The online distribution channel is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising influence of e-commerce portals among the millennial and the working population.

