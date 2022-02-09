Polybutene-1 Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2031

The global polybutene-1 market is forecast to be valued at over US$ 411 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 850 Mn, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032.

Attributed to its 100% recyclability, polybutene-1 (PB-1) is extensively utilized across such key end use industries as food packaging, plumbing and pipes and various electronic equipment. Demand for extrusion grade PB-1 is expected to surge the fastest, at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segments Covered in the Polybutene-1 Industry Report

By Product Type Homo Polybutene-1 Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1 Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1

By Application Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material Cold Meat Cheese Smoked Salmon Powder Milk Rice Coffee Pads Others Polybutene-1 for Film Modification BOPP Cast PP Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems Hot and Cold Water Supply Systems District Heating Lines Pressurized Plastic Tanks Underfloor Heating Others Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives



The latest industry analysis and survey on Polybutene-1 provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Polybutene-1 market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Polybutene-1 Market – Competitive Landscape

Polybutene-1 manufacturers offer a range of products based on application, which includes automotive parts, bags and pouches, bottles and vials, coatings, color concentrates, piping systems, and others.

For instance, Lyondellbasell offers Akoalit PB DKG 300, which is a mono polymer manufactured from a butane-1 polymer. The product is used where high stiffness, outstanding creep, property retention and low thermal expansion at elevated temperature are required. The product availability and demand is growing in prominent regions throughout the globe including Africa-Middle East, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Europe, North America, and South & Central America.

Mitsui Chemicals, a Japan-based manufacturer with a global presence, offers a polybutene-1 product named Beaulon, used for cold and hot water supply pipes, oil supply pipes, and floor heating pipes. The product has created a unique identity in the global market because of its water resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and flexibility.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Polybutene-1 Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Polybutene-1 Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Polybutene-1 Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Polybutene-1 manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Polybutene-1 Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Polybutene-1 Market landscape.

