RDP Powder Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2021-2031

The global RDP powder market is slated to surpass a valuation of US$ 3 billion by 2031, increase in demand of RDP Powder to expand the market at a CAGR of over 7% across the forecast period (2021 to 2031). Majority of growth is expected to be contributed by emerging economies in Asia Pacific, most notably China, amid exponentially increasing infrastructure projects in the recent past as well as planned future projects.

Key Market Segments Covered

Polymer Type Acrylic RDP Powder Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) RDP Powder Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa) RDP Powder Styrene Butadiene RDP Powder Others

Application RDP Powder for Mortar & Cement RDP Powder for Masonry Mortar RDP Powder for Waterproofing Mortar Others

End-use Industry RDP Powder for Residential Use RDP Powder for Non-residential Use

Region North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent expansion strategies of major RDP powder manufacturers rely on capacity expansion initiatives along with offering new product lines among some of their marketing strategies. Notable developments include:

In October 2020, Wacker Chemie AG invested around US$ 100 million to expand its integrated production site at Nanjing, China. This will enable the facility to augment its polymer manufacturing capabilities, especially high-quality binders for the construction segment

In March 2021, Nouryon introduced LumaTreat TM, a global patent-pending smart-tagged polymer line of products providing a breakthrough in the water treatment domain, offering fluorescent monomers which attach to a deposit controlling agent

