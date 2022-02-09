Aliphatic Solvents Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2031

The global aliphatic solvents market is poised to reach US$ 3 billion by 2031, expanding at a steady CAGR of 5% over the decade. Extensive deployment is expected across the paints & coatings industry, attributed to increasing number of residential and non-residential infrastructure projects around the world. Simultaneously, uptake across oil & gas exploration is not anticipated to wane, as a surging automotive industry in the wake of rapid urbanization is increasing demand for fossil-fuel-driven vehicles.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Key Market Segments Covered

Application Aliphatic Solvents for Paints & Coatings Aliphatic Solvents for Cleaning & Degreasing Aliphatic Solvents for Adhesives Aliphatic Solvents for Aerosols Aliphatic Solvents for Rubbers & Polymers Aliphatic Solvents for Printing Inks Aliphatic Solvents for Other Application Areas

Region North America (U.S and Canada) Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, CIS & Russia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA)



Need More information about Report Methodology?

Competitive Landscape

Notable developments with respect to prominent manufacturers are as follows:

ExxonMobil Chemical offers the ExxsolTM dearomatized fluids, especially Exxsol D and Exxsol hexane respectively. Both grades offers extremely low aromatic content (< 1 wt%) to minimize risks from exposure, low odor levels and low non-volatile matter for best quality extraction

Likewise, RB Products Inc., a prominent manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and oil-related products, offers the RB C12 Tetramer and RB C15 Synthetic Olefin aliphatic solvents for use in paints & coatings, cleaners & degreasers and drilling fluids among others

