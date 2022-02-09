Flavored Milk Market to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity of US$ 776 Mn During 2022 to 2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Prepared by blending milk, natural or artificial flavorings, colorings, and sugar, flavored milk is usually pasteurized by using the ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment. This process further renders the flavored milk with a longer shelf life as compared to plain milk. A variety of flavored sweetened syrups or powders are available in the market, which can be added to plain milk for providing a flavored taste.

Market Taxonomy

Flavor Chocolate

Coffee

Rose

Vanilla

Strawberry

Other Flavor Packaging Carton

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Tin and Can Sales Channel Modern Grocery Retail

Traditional Grocery Retail

Non-Grocery Retail

Other Retail channels

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Competition Tracking

Key players operating in the global flavored milk market are

Danone

Nestlé S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V.

Dean Foods Company

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

National Dairy Development Board

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Grupo Lala

S.A.B. de C.V.

However, positive consumer perceptions regarding various health benefits associated with the consumption of flavored milk are impacting its demand across the globe. Vendors of flavored milk are concentrating on the expansion of their product portfolio by adopting key strategies such as the introduction of new flavors in order to gain consumer interest. For instance – Lewis Road Creamery launched coffee & vanilla-flavored milk in 2015, and Prairie Dairy Farms introduced two new flavored milk in March 2016.

Good packaging results in a longer shelf-life of products while serving as a platform for marketing the products. Flavored milk producers are shifting their focus towards attractive packaging for increasing the visibility of their product, and leveraging consumer curiosity to attract their attention. Fonterra, a flavored milk producer, introduced triple-layered bottles for the packaging of its flavored milk. The inside and outside layers are opaque, and the middle layer is coated with black color for blocking radiations of light, which in turn enhances the shelf-life of flavored milk.

6 Key Estimations for the Global Flavored Milk Market

Chocolate flavored milk will remain sought-after among consumers in the market, with sales poised to surpass revenues worth US$ 10,000 Mn by 2022-end. Tin & can packaging will remain preferred for flavored milk in the global market. Sales of tin & can package flavored milk are anticipated to account for nearly US$ 20,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end. During 2017 to 2022, Europe will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk and will account for more than one-fourth market share in terms of revenues. Flavored milk sales are expected to register the highest CAGR in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) through 2022. Based on sales channels, traditional grocery retailers will remain dominant in the global market for flavored milk, with sales projected to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Key market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report is Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Danone, National Dairy Development Board, Nestlé S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Koninklijke Friesland Campina N.V., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Dean Foods Company, and Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V.

