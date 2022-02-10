Around Town Entertainment Scoops Triple ‘Best Wedding Professionals’ Awards

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —Live band supplier Around Town Entertainment, is one of the most sought after wedding entertainment providers on the planet – and they have three top awards to prove it!

Around Town Entertainment is a premier, full-service entertainment company specializing in live music entertainment featuring bands and orchestras for weddings and other events in New York City, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Due to its high-quality service provision, the agency has been named among Manhattan Bride Best of 2022; WeddingWire’s Couple’s Choice Awards 2022 and designated as a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest-rated and reviewed wedding professionals.

The Knot is a leading wedding planning and registry brand. The winners are among the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests.

To determine winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories—including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent a tiny percentage of the best of the best wedding professionals.

Voted as one of the best in New York City, Around Town Entertainment offers a truly award-winning and magical atmosphere for each NYC event.

Top wedding venues, event planning companies and the industry’s elite professionals turn to Around Town Entertainment for the highest caliber of talent in New York City.

Around Town Entertainment’s elite, talented and studied musicians have toured with some of today’s top artists. They have been featured as artists and musicians in their own right on major records and have graced some of the world’s biggest stages.

Their spectacular bands comprise the Around Town Band, After Party Band, A-list Band, Altitude Band and the Authority Band. They can also provide classical strings, DJ entertainment, Latin and Jazz ensembles, and complete staging and lighting.

They combine an eclectic mix of classic hits and current top 40 radio favorites to appeal to every guest regardless of their musical taste, age or style. They realize the importance of bringing elegance and balance to each wedding, adjusting the energy as guests are seated so that they can enjoy their conversation and resume dancing after dinner.

So if you’re planning a wedding and want the perfect entertainment, visit https://aroundtownent.com/. To learn more or to book a band, call 917 679-8636 or email: info@aroundtownent.com.