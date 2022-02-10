What is a barbershop, and why is it better than a barbershop. Checked for yourself

NYC, USA, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — If you want to put in order your hair and your beard – if you please, go to the barbershop.

Barbershops are still growing in popularity. The concept of a place exclusively for a man, “to get a proper haircut”, attracts a wide variety of people, for example:

Fashionable dudes or hipsters who painstakingly create their “look”. In the barbershop, you can not only get your signature beard and hairstyle but also buy accessories, glasses, and sometimes clothes. As a rule, everything is mega-stylish.

Ordinary men – some for the sake of curiosity, some – because here they cut their hair and shave; office workers, salespeople, and drivers. Just cut and shave, no styling.

Other guys wanted to change their look, but they did not trust the local barbershop and local “universal masters”.

And rightly so, because the barbershop is a higher-level establishment.

Why go there at all?

The main argument is that in barbershops, they cut hair well. Therefore, the selection of masters is stricter than in hairdressing salons. Besides, the owners of barbershops are constantly working on pumping the skills of their employees, forcing them to attend all sorts of masterclasses and advanced training courses.

Only in barbershops can you order a straight razor shave. The skill of using such a machine is honed on balloons: to learn the correct movements and pressure, there are special courses where students naturally “shave” inflated balloons.

So you can trust the master barber. You can show an approximate photo with the desired hairstyle or explain in words what you want on your head. Unfortunately, most of the “masters” from hairdressing salons know only the terms “half-box” and “tennis”: explain do not explain – there are only two haircut options.

It can be argued that barbers also do the same hairstyles. But this is only because such hairstyles are asked for in the main. We are still quite constrained in our appearance, trying to look like everyone else. Try to dream up with a haircut – the barber will do everything right.

The second important factor is the atmosphere. The barbershop is excellent: often brutal, with fiction. As a rule, you can treat yourself to coffee tea or “the stronger”, from liqueurs to whiskey.

How much is it?

The professionalism of the barber, plus the right entourage and rich service (drinks, even spirits, as a rule, are poured for free), significantly affect the price.

A fabulous hairstyle with styling and shampooing will cost about $30.00.

Shaving and trimming the beard with a straight razor costs $14.00. It seems to me that this is just the amount that you can allocate from your budget once a week always to look neat and well-groomed and not a hairy monster with a “shovel-style” beard.

Conclusions: barbershop is exciting and stylish

Summarizing the above, if you decide to go to a barbershop, you can count on:

• great service

• hair washing and styling with expensive products and shampoos

• professional haircut

• the opportunity to chat with the master about anything

• getting an exciting experience of shaving with a blade

• use of hot and strong drinks for free

• excellent shots for “selfies” in an exciting environment of the room

• stylish appearance, as a result of a visit, for which it is not a pity to pay more money than in a home-grown hairdresser

It is generally worth forking out at least once and feeling all of the above for yourself. It’s worth it, regardless of geographical location.

Get your hair cut in the right places, be beautiful! Website: https://manhattanbarbershopnyc.com/