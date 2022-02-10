11 Wedding Trends You Need To Be Aware Of If You’re Tying The Knot Soon

London, UK, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Tying the knot soon? First off, congratulations! We’re sure it’s going to be one of the most beautiful days of your life. But as Google and people within your circle may have already shown you — preparing for your wedding day is not one without challenges. And if you ask any luxury event planner, one of the most challenging aspects of wedding planning is knowing which trends to follow and incorporate on your special day.

To help you out, take a look at these 11 wedding trends that you need to be aware of.

Darker earthy tones. If you’re tapping specialists on bespoke events London for your wedding event, it’s probable that you’d hear about them the rising trend of darker earthy tones. We’re not only talking about the usual brown, beige, and white — but we’re also likely to see blues and greens dominating the wedding space.

Metallic hues. Gold, silver, bronze, and copper. These are hues that add elegance to wedding events. Is it your dream to have a luxury-themed wedding? Make sure to incorporate any of these into your palette.

Colourful glassware and cookware. Kitchenware often sits atop the list of many wedding registries. And one fun trend that touches on this gift registry staple is the rise of colourful cookware and glassware. If you want to make your future kitchen feel more vibrant, be sure to add this to your wishlist.

Vintage vibe. From setting up photobooths with wallpapers that boast classic themes to installing retro-themed decors like gramophones and old cameras, vintage-centric trends are sure to spice up any wedding occasion.

Dried florals. If you’re in for a more romantic mood or you want to elevate your rustic theme, dried florals are the way to go. Not only do they last longer — they’re also cheaper.

Open-air tents. Especially during the past two years, several bespoke events London have been staged in open-air settings. Apart from health purposes (it being a way to reduce COVID transmissions, holding open-space weddings are also more flexible.

More engaging entertainment. Gone are the days when it’s just music playing in the background or a live band entertaining guests during a wedding. Why not take things to next level and add professional dancers or even fortune-tellers to your wedding program?

QR codes. Living in the digital age, it’s not surprising why many wedding organisers are now preferring QR codes as a way to get responses from guests. You can also incorporate QR codes into your wedding invitation to direct your guests to the wedding program, guidelines, and the gift registry site.

Wedding hashtags. Nothing speaks more modern and digital than hashtags. To help you easily read up posts about your wedding, encourage guests to include your wedding’s official hashtag when posting photos or videos or any other type of post about your wedding in the social media space.

Destination weddings. Holding your wedding in an out-of-town destination is still a huge trend that you can check out. If you have the budget for it, this will help you make your wedding even more unforgettable — for you and your guests.

Eco-friendly weddings. Going green on your wedding day is a meaningful act. One way to do this is to use reusable glasses or opt for acrylic signages or chalkboards.

