MailConverterTools has launched An Advanced Software to Repair PDF Files

MCT PDF File Converter is a reliable solution that allows users to repair damaged or corrupted PDF files. It is a Window-based utility that provides advanced features to technical and non-technical users.

San Jose, California, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — MailConverterTools is developed to provide software solutions for Email Migration & Management, Cloud Backup & Migration, Data Recovery, PDF Management & Migration. Recently, MCT has launched a new software PDF File Recovery Tool. This tool repairs the corrupted or damaged PDF files and allows you to save the resultant PDF as healthy.

Repair PDF Files in an Effective Manner

Most professional and non-professional users are searching for a reliable solution to repair damaged or corrupted PDF files. So, that’s why MailConverterTools has launched the best utility to repair PDF files named MCT PDF file Recovery Tool.

MailConverterTools PDF File Recovery

PDF File Recovery is a trustworthy software with an easy-to-use interface for various technical and non-technical users. It is competent enough to repair single and multiple PDF files. It keeps the data safe and secure during the recovery process. These are some exceptional and advanced features of this software:-

It allows users to repair single or multiple PDF files.

This tool provides options to repair damaged or corrupted PDF files in Standard and Advanced mode.

PDF recovery tool keeps the data intact and maintains the folders hierarchy during the recovery process.

It secures PDF files data by maintaining data confidentiality.

A free demo version of the software is also available for understanding the performance of the tool.

Words From CEO

At the launch of the MCT PDF Recovery Tool, CEO Sonika Rawat addressed:

I’m extremely delighted about the launch of the PDF file recovery tool. This tool will fulfill the needs of businesses, companies, and enterprises that are searching for an effective and efficient tool to repair PDF files. We considered the user’s queries and tried to find out the best solution for them.

About the Company

MailConverterTools is always known for presenting the best software solution in the field of Data Recovery, Email Migration, and File Management. We were established in the year 2010 by Mr. Harish Bisht and Mrs. Sonika Rawat. MCT Software is designed to fulfill the needs of technical and non-technical users.

Our software is highly recommended by various users for data management, data recovery, etc., This software company is known for its outstanding professional list of 100+ Windows/Mac Utilities that enhance users’ experience.

In case you are searching for an effective solution to recover PDF files, then use the PDF file recovery tool. Using this tool, you can easily recover corrupted, damaged, or inaccessible PDF files with ease.

To learn more: https://www.mailconvertertools.com/pdf-file-recovery-software/