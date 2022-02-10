AFFORDABLE PLACES TO VISIT IN INDIA

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — When you want to pack your bags and leave, budget travel in India is an excellent way to satisfy your wanderlust. You must get away from the mundane routine at home and trek to a beautiful valley in the heart of the Himalayas. Or maybe you should get some vitamin “sea” to sail through the hectic work week ahead. To give yourself and your family a little break to reboot, you don’t need to plan ahead of time or spend a lot of money. There are numerous inexpensive, easy-to-access sites to visit in India that provide a trip as memorable as an exotic destination. Here’s a list of some budget-friendly destinations to take off to without worrying about your budget.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is one of India’s top inexpensive tourist locations and is located in the foothills of the Himalayas. Rishikesh is a beautiful city that offers a lot for a little price, and from temples to cafes to yoga centers, Rishikesh takes you to another universe! A dream trip to Rishikesh, the most calm place in northern Uttarakhand, would include Ganga Aarti, rafting, camping, and yoga. Rishikesh rose to prominence in the 1960s as a spiritual center and popular destination for water sports enthusiasts, as well as the location where The Beatles spent time with their teacher, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Rishikesh is surrounded by beautiful hills and stands witness to the Ganges’ richness as it goes down from the foothills and flows down the valley before reaching the Gangetic Plain in Haridwar, which is a pilgrimage center. Travellers experience the ideal combination of spirituality and action in Rishikesh. You can spend your day on the Ganges River, pushing yourself to new heights.

September to April is the prime time to visit.

Ideally, the stay should last between two and three days.

By air: The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun (20 km).

By Train: Although Rishikesh has a railway station, it does not have many trains running from it. Haridwar has the nearest fully working railway station (19 km). Haridwar, India’s holiest city, is well-connected to the rest of the country’s major cities.

Rishikesh is well-connected to all major roads and national highways by vehicle.

The average daily expenditure (for accommodation and food) is between Rs 700 and Rs 1300.

JASAILMER

Rajasthan’s Golden City, Jasailmair, is also one of India’s most budget-friendly tourist destinations. It is situated on the edge of the Thar Desert. The stunning Jaisalmer Fort, also known as the Sonar Qila, or Golden Fort, and vast stretches of golden sands offer an experience unlike any other. Jaisalmer is a wonderful pleasure for any traveller who wishes to take time out and tour this location. You will experience beautiful havellis, museums showing ancient manuscripts and antiquities, and endless cafés selling real Rajasthani specialties. The Sonar Qila, made of distinct yellow sandstone, glows like a big flame in the desert area when the burning Thar Desert sun sends its rays over it at dawn and in the evening. It’s quite a sight to see. You must visit the biodiversity heritage site Akal Wood Fossil Park in Jaisalmer to learn about and trace geologic disasters that occurred millions of years ago in the Thar Desert. This, as a whole, will make for a memorable experience.

November to April is the prime time to visit.

Ideally, the stay should last between two and three days.

How to Get There: By Air: The Jodhpur Airport is the nearest (285 km). Jodhpur has regular flights to major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Udaipur.

By Train: There are direct trains from Delhi, Jaipur, and Jodhpur to Jaisalmer Railway Station.

By Road: Regular buses connect Jaisalmer to major cities in Rajasthan, including Jodhpur and Jaipur. Instead, there are no direct buses from New Delhi; however, you can take one to Jaipur and then another to Jaisalmer.

The average daily cost (including accommodation and food) is Rs. 800-Rs. 1600.

PONDICHERRY

Pondicherry is considered a taste of France in the Indian heartland. If you want to travel on a budget, Pondicherry is the best option. It is a must-see on any list of India’s cheap tourist sites. It is the ideal spot to experience French and Indian culture in one city, with cobbled (small rounded stone used in covering road surfaces) French neighborhoods, stunning beaches, and peaceful cafes serving some of India’s best French cuisine. Pondicherry also has a lot to offer those who seek quiet and calm places.

October to April is the prime time to visit.

Ideally, the stay should last between two and three days.

By air: The nearest airport is Chennai International Airport (144 km).

By Train: From Chennai, Trichy, Madurai, and other major South Indian cities, Pondicherry Railway Station is easily accessible.

By Road: Pondicherry is well-connected by road to all of the main cities. From Chennai to Pondicherry, the East Coast Road (ECR) offers a magnificent three-hour drive.

The average cost (for both lodging and meals) is around Rs 900 per day.

GOA

Goa, once a Portuguese colony, is known for its beautiful beaches, spectacular forts, bizarre cathedrals, Portuguese architecture, laid-back lifestyle, and mouthwatering seafood. Anyone who has visited Goa, a small state on the Western Coastal Plain, can attest to the fact that it is a beach paradise. Every year, tens of thousands of visitors, mostly young people, go to Goa for a comprehensive beach experience. It is known as India’s party capital. Goa features a number of music events throughout the year and is a popular beach party destination. Visit the state’s colonial quarters for a taste of Europe in India. Unbelievably cheap wine, a plethora of budget-friendly shared accommodations, and a breathtaking range of seafood and other specialties provide you with the opportunity to explore the best of Goa Tour Packages.

October to June is the prime time to visit.

4-5 days is the ideal duration.

Getting There –

By air: fly to Goa’s Dabolim Airport. Panaji, the state capital, is 31 kilometers away.

By Train: Madgaon and Vasco-da-Gama are the two main railway stations in Goa. These railway stations provide excellent connections to Mumbai and other Indian cities.

Via Road: Goa, particularly Panaji, the state capital, is well-connected to other cities by road.

The average day’s cost (accommodation and food) is between Rs 700 and Rs 1400.

Wayanad

Wayanad is known as Kerala’s green paradise. It is a treasure trove of natural diversity. It is known for its wild and natural environment, which is situated within the Western Ghats Mountains. If you enjoy the Western Ghats and want to spend a relaxing vacation there on a small budget, Wayanad is the place to go. Apart from the unspoilt beauty of nature, stunning walk routes, the huge stretch of lakes, and rich history and tradition, the Wayanad experience is enhanced by everything. Wayanad has Banasura sagar dam, which is India’s largest and Asia’s second-largest earth dam. You can discover stone-age pictorial paintings on the walls of Edakkal caves. While you’re here, hike to Wayanad’s Chembra Peak to witness the famed heart-shaped lake surrounded by stunning hills and valleys. Wayanad’s mesmerizing waterfalls, caves, wildlife refuges, and various temples promise you a wonderful and unforgettable experience. If you love adventure, then you can also explore the different trekking paths in Wayanad and get up close and personal with nature.

October to May and December to February are the prime months to visit.

3–4 days is the ideal duration.

How to Get There By Air: The nearest airport is Kozhikode’s Karipur International Airport (98 km).

By Train: Kozhikode is the nearest railway station (85 km). By rail, Kozhikode is well connected to major cities like Kochi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

By Road: There is an excellent network of KSRTC buses connecting Wayanad to the adjacent cities.

The average daily cost (including accommodation and food) is Rs 800-Rs 1400.

KANYAKUMARI

Kanyakumari, although being one of the cheapest destinations to visit in India, provides a wonderful experience unlike any other in the country, situated at the convergence of the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean. Kanyakumari is the southernmost point of peninsular India, which is also known as Cape Comorin, and gives the unique opportunity to observe the dawn and sunset from the sea. One of the most unique things is that on full moon days, the sun sets and the moon rises at the same time. Another unique thing about Kanyakumari is the multicolored sand on the Kanyakumari beach, which adds to the beauty of the scene. Visit the famed Kanyakumari temple, which is devoted to the virgin goddess Kanyakumari, the land’s guardian. The deity’s diamond nose pin is claimed to be seen from the sea and is as famous as the deity herself. There are two rocks which stick out into the sea. The Vivekananda Rock Memorial is located on one of the two rocks, and the Thiruvalluvar Statue is supported by the other rock.

Average cost: Rs 1000-Rs 1500 per day (about).

Kanyakumari is most frequently visited between October and March.

Visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Kanyakumari Temple, Saint Thiruvalluvar Statue, Our Lady of Ransom Church, and the Wax Museum at Kanyakumari.

Kanyakumari Railway Junction and Trivandrum Airport are the nearest railway stations and airports.