FDC’s Flagship Brand Electral Value Added Ready-to-drink ORS+Zinc Solution ’Electral-Z+ Launched in UFlex’ Asepto Holographic Packaging

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — UFlex’ Asepto, the first Indian manufacturer of Aseptic Liquid Packaging business, has been chosen as the packaging partner of FDC brand ‘Electral Z+ (ORS+Zinc Solution)’ ready-to-drink OTC product, having this unique formulation manufactured by Halewood Laboratories Private Ltd. The new value-added variant of Electral launched in Asepto’s holographic packs is available in pharmacies and health centers across India.

On being chosen as the preferred packaging partner, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, President & CEO, Aseptic Liquid Packaging Business at UFlex Ltd said, “The goal was to devise a strategy that highlighted the crucial fortification while also protecting the finished product inside. The basic brief was to emphasize the solution’s major component, Zinc—the most vital nutrient, so that it receives extra customer attention. What Asepto in turn came up with is the unique 3D holographic packaging solution, drawing attention with an interactive packaging. Overall, the packaging has not only proved to be the ideal match facilitating clear communication to consumers, but also highlighted the product’s USP.” The six-layer packaging ensures that external media such as bacteria, light, and air do not contaminate the liquid ORS packed, and that the product contents stay sterile. As a result, the ORS solution has a long shelf life without having preservatives. “Adding credence to our winning pack is the recent endorsement by SIES SOP Award 2021 for Asepto’s exclusive packaging for FDC Limited’s ORS+Zinc Solution Electral Z+(Delicious Orange Flavour) in our value-rich holographic packs.” Sharma added.

Talking about the product that has hit the retail shelves in this unique packaging manufactured by Asepto, Nandan Chandavarkar, Joint Managing Director, FDC Ltd. remarked, “Packaging is extremely vital for the ORS category for the simple reason that the content is sensitive in nature and is aimed at boosting immunity. The launch is an extension of our flagship brand Electral with Zinc, marketed as Electral Z+ (ORS +Zinc Solution) RTD is available in a 200ml pack, in orange flavour. The co-packaged ORS+Zinc solution contains a number of critical components that require extra consumer attention in order to make the best health decision. Since these RTD (ready-to-drink) solutions are widely available in pharmacies, shops, and health centers, this new packaging needed to stand out. Our main focus was to highlight the Zinc Plus fortification hence was apt not to use a normal printed pack. We’re grateful that the Asepto packaging experts have collaborated closely with our team to develop a unique packaging for our most significant brand, featuring an eclectic mix of aesthetics and pack functionalities, upholding our brand ethos. On the retail shelves, the new packs look fantastic! We value our partnership with UFlex-Asepto and anticipate interesting years ahead.”

Expressing his view on the transformational packaging, Krutin Chaturvedi, Director Marketing, Halewood Laboratories Pvt Ltd., said, “Halewood always come with new and innovative products and for that we need a different packaging. We are very happy to launch our formulation in a packaging which achieves our goal. The fact is that our ORS with Zinc in ready-to-drink format is a unique and first time in India formulation, thus needed to be highlighted to our customer impactfully. The formulation with a clean and alluring packaging has changed the ball game of the ready-to-drink ORS segment. This value-added transformation will undoubtedly make it easier and more convenient for consumers to choose our right product with the mark of authenticity.”

UFlex’s Sharma added, “UFlex works in harmony with the environment and consumers to make food safe, accessible, and appealing, and this encourages the company to develop safe and innovative packaging solutions for the world. Under the mother brand, Asepto is dedicated to maintain the safety of people and communities by safely and efficiently utilizing all resources and ensuring that its customers’ businesses are safe, prosperous, and sustainable for future generations.”

Source Url: https://bit.ly/3IHLEOq