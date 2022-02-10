ControlMap, a Compliance as a Service startup, receives funding from Top Down Ventures

Cybersecurity and compliance tech company ControlMap raises a seed round with Top Down Ventures

BELLEVUE, WA, 2022-Feb-2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — ControlMap, a Bellevue, WA company selling an end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform announced today it raised a seed round with Top Down Ventures.

ControlMap sells an end-to-end, cybersecurity-compliance-in-a-box solution to businesses and enables managed service providers (MSPs) to offer compliance as a service to their customers.

“Businesses today can no longer treat cybersecurity compliance as an optional and peripheral activity. It’s no longer just a good thing to have,” says Pallav Tandon, CEO, ControlMap. “Our customers are emerging as winners and fast-tracking growth by deploying our cybersecurity compliance platform and leveraging our comprehensive partner network to achieve compliance in days and weeks, which in the past took months.”

ControlMap offers comprehensive out of box compliance packages for standards such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, CMMC, and FedRAMP. However, its ability to support any cybersecurity standard across geographies and business domains are what truly sets it apart from the competition. ControlMap supports more than 25 regulations and has a unique cross-framework mapping solution to consolidate all the work.

“This last year has been a break-out year for ControlMap, with triple-digit growth and new clients and partners leveraging ControlMap’s cloud security platform week-in and week-out,” said Tandon. “With this seed round funding, we intend to continue expanding our support and development efforts of the needed cybersecurity-as-a-service solution for our client base and partner network.”

“Top Down Ventures provides the unique experience to help ControlMap build upon what it started and help effectively scale its business and service MSPs and cybersecurity channel partners around the globe,” said Tandon.

“The MSP community, including the software vendors and cybersecurity niche service providers, can all benefit from using a service like ControlMap, both in-house and for their clients,” said Chris Day, principal investor at Top Down Ventures. “We believe there is an opportunity for all organizations to improve their cybersecurity posture and ControlMap helps do just that. We are excited to be working alongside them to help fulfill their vision and further secure the MSP community.”

About Top Down Ventures

Top Down Ventures is an investment firm headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The firm focuses on early-stage capital for software as a service (SaaS) companies working within the Channel and managed services provider (MSP) industry. Top-Down Ventures believes execution is the top differentiator between successful businesses and wildly successful ones. Its process for managing high-level execution has led to zero failures in its 10+ years of investing in B2B companies Learn more.

About ControlMap

ControlMap was founded in 2019 to simplify cybersecurity audits. Its online platform automates and streamlines the otherwise complex process, reducing the time needed to prepare and manage audits. Its software supports multiple frameworks and covers all aspects of audit readiness and compliance management Learn more.

Contact

ControlMap

Pallav Tandon

1-503-926-2036