Armour Rx Emerges As the Leading Science Based Nutraceutical Company

Cypress, California, 2022-Feb-2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — With over five years of experience, Armour Rx offers a Sibo solution at an affordable price. They offer proven alternatives to drugs on top of more drugs. Sibo Armour works on its own or in conjunction with antibiotics, low FODMAP diets and other formulas like Atrantil.

When asked about their company, the spokesperson of ArmourRX replied, “Armour RX is a science-based nutraceutical company. Our products are developed from cutting-edge research for problems that are not being addressed or are not sufficiently addressed by the industry. As the world becomes more health-centric, we aim to offer natural ways for people rid themselves of chronic problems like small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.”

They develop their formulas with good and up-to-date research to produce the best SIBO supplements and best IBS supplements. All products are GMP compliant and manufactured in same state of the art facility as many of the top drugs.

He continued, “There’s always a science to the science. We use the most current research and studies available to develop our formulas. If there isn’t high-quality support for our formula, we don’t build it.” Customers have raved about positive results, in particular for SIBO bloating. Look at this review:

6 weeks in and I’ve noticed extreme improvement. Eating no longer means misery.

6 weeks in and my symptoms have greatly reduced. I’ve got extreme abdominal pain, nausea, bloating, gastritis, sphincter itching, and a slight copper like taste in the back of my mouth when digesting food. Also sweats and diarrhea after I ate. Pretty much eating anything spelled misery and an immediate lunge to the bathroom 10 minutes later. This has literally saved my life. I mean it. My life has been much better. Will continue using these daily. Don’t stop taking these when you get results.

Continue taking them so that you treat the issue permanently.”

