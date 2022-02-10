Why Your Boiler At Home Keeps Switching Off? Here Are The Potential Reasons

London, UK, 2022-Feb-2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — In the UK, boilers have been used to warm homes since the turn of the 18th century. But though reliable, long-lasting, and capable of providing an even distribution of heat, they need regular maintenance to keep them optimally running. And if you encounter problems like your unit keeping turning itself off, calling for professional boiler repair in Ayr immediately is a must-do.

In this article, we’re particularly tackling why your boiler at home continues to switch off on its own.

You have an oversized boiler. When it comes to boiler installations in Ayr, size and capacity matter. Because if your boiler is more powerful than what your heating needs require, it will lead to short cycling. Short-cycling won’t only cause your unit to switch off on its own — it can also cause about 30% losses in fuel efficiency and, therefore, higher utility bills.

There’s an issue with your thermostat. Your boiler depends on the thermostat to determine the temperature of the water. If this component is broken, your unit will shut itself off to prevent the costly and dangerous issue of overheating.

Your boiler has low water pressure. Leakage is one of the main culprits behind a boiler’s low water pressure. The leak can come from a pipe joint, a radiator, or from underneath your unit itself. If there’s not enough pressure in your boiler, your boiler with turn itself off. The same thing happens if there’s excessive water pressure.

Your unit has a frozen condensate. Your boiler has condensate pipes to safely direct acidic water from your unit. During colder months, these pipes are susceptible to freezing. Once they get frozen, the acidic water that’s supposed to be routed to the drain will go back to your unit. As a countermeasure, your boiler will lock itself out because acidic water can be damaging.

It has a malfunctioning temperature control valve. The TVC helps regulate the water temperature in your boiler. If it malfunctions, the temperature can increase to the point that it can cause leaks in your heating system. As stated, boilers switch themselves off to prevent overheating.

It has a faulty pump. The water pump is responsible for getting water moved around your boiler and heating system the way it should be. When it gets broken, the heated water will remain inside your unit. And to avoid the consequences of overheating, the boiler will turn itself off.

There’s a lack of water flow. This can be caused by the presence of air in your system, a broken pump, or a closed TVC. It’s an issue that can prompt a boiler to shut down on its own — and can only be resolved by a professional. Apart from issues with the feed of water, a boiler can also switch off because of issues with the feed of fuel.

