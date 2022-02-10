SuperBottoms partners Sahyadri Farms Sustainable Grassroots Initiatives Ltd.for one of its kind farm to skin initiative

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — SuperBottoms, India’s no.1 sustainable baby care brand, today announced a one of its kind partnership with SFSGIL under which the former will introduce a limited edition range made by woman artisans at Apparel manufacturing unit in Nashik. The new range includes Super Bottoms bestsellers – dry feel langot pack for newborns and padded underwear for kids aged 1 to 4 years. In keeping with the objective and children’s interest, farm animals, will be the theme for this limited-edition range.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Utagi, Founder & Mom-in-Chief, SuperBottoms, said, “As a conscious brand committed to providing highest quality, zero compromise products for young children, things like women empowerment and ethical farming is close to our heart. We are quite delighted with the opportunity to partner SFSGIL , well known in Maharashtra and beyond for its ethical farming practices and its empowered women artisans. The limited-edition range we have launched today is only the start and we intend to expand this partnership and do more with SFSGIL in the near future.”

In his comments, Abasaheb P Kale, CEO, Sahyadri Farms Sustainable Grassroots Initiatives Ltd., said, “We are extremely happy to partner Superbottoms – a company for mothers run by the mothers and a brand that is aligned to our values. Their commitment to responsible parenting and sustainability is something that we really admire. It’s indeed a pleasure and proud moment for us and the women artisans that our produce will now go into a limited-edition range for little angels across India.”

Added, Vilas Shinde, MD, Sahyadri Farms,”Brands increasingly need to take a stand and encourage ethical farming among other causes. Am glad Superbottoms has taken the lead on this initiative. This will help increase our effoerts around welfare of women artisans behind it. Look forward to a sustained and mutually beneficial partnership ahead.”

About Sahyadri Farms:

Sahyadri Farms Sustainble Grassroots Initiatives Ltd (SFSGIL) is owned by India’s largest Farmers Producers Company – Sahyadri Farms. We are a farmers owned & farmers managed company and are working with more than 10000 farmers.

We at SFSGIL manufacture 100% cotton Products. This initiatives has started with an intention to provide sustainable livelihood to Rural Women operator based in 14 village cluster of Sahyadri Farms.

About SuperBottoms: Founded in 2016 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with organic cotton, it is very gentle and safe on baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. The brand is a leader in the cloth diaper category in India and a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms has raised 2 million in Series A from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners and another half a million in debt funding from Alteria.

For editorial queries only contact: Lubdha Ogale/Vikram Kamble of PRHUB @ lubdha@prhub.com/810802400; vikram@prhub.com/9769776664