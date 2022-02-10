Business centre in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sentro Business Center is an EJARI approved leading 15000 sq. ft. business center offering fully serviced office spaces for rent in Dubai. Incorporated in the year 2019, we came into existence with our first center at the prestigious building “Onyx, The Greens”. We are leading provider of premium serviced office infrastructure offering a competitive edge, robust benefits, impeccable service. With our tailor made solutions to fit the business needs of any corporate, you just need to stay focused and nurture your business.