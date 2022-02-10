Business centre in Dubai

Posted on 2022-02-10 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sentro Business Center is an EJARI approved leading 15000 sq. ft. business center offering fully serviced office spaces for rent in Dubai. Incorporated in the year 2019, we came into existence with our first center at the prestigious building “Onyx, The Greens”. We are leading provider of premium serviced office infrastructure offering a competitive edge, robust benefits, impeccable service. With our tailor made solutions to fit the business needs of any corporate, you just need to stay focused and nurture your business.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution