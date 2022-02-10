Rapidly Growing Barbeque Industry to Create Numerous Opportunities for Manufacturers in Barbeque Grill Market: Fact.MR Report

The global barbeque grill market is anticipated to witness the rise of the ‘ultra-convenient’ trend where highly advanced, feature-rich electric products could make it to the forefront in terms of demand. Consumers may increase the demand for handy electric barbeque grill, taking into account their superior advantages, functionality, and aesthetics.

Distinct Colors and Designs of Barbeque Grills and Accessories to Attract Consumers the Most

As barbequing is becoming an important part of consumers’ lifestyle, demand for barbeque grills with unique designs and colors is increasing. The barbeque grill market is witnessing innovative trends that are gaining popularity among manufacturers. Leading manufacturers in the barbeque grill market are introducing barbeque grills with retro colors to replace black or typical stainless steel barbeque grills. Taking into account the increasing participation of consumers in outdoor activities, barbeque grills with vibrant colors and unique designs are likely to grab consumers’ attention.

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Redefining the Consumer Goods Industry

Although artificial intelligence (AI) technology is still in its infancy, but it’s very hard to understate the impact that it is creating on the consumer products industry. Never before could companies gain so much insight into their customers and use that knowledge to create intelligent solutions.

Retail and consumer product organizations are entering a new phase of technological innovation with intelligence automation at its core.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently taking retail world by storm. Barbeque Grill manufacturers are continuously investing in AI technologies to interact with customers in new and increasingly customized ways as well as to develop advanced products. Fact.MR forecasts that large portion of customer interaction in consumer product industry will be managed by AI by 2031.

