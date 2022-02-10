Continuous Innovations and Growing Urbanization to Amplify Sales of Privacy Screens Market: Fact.MR Report

Privacy screens are accessory devices designed to provide protection & privacy from loud sounds, close neighbours and limit the view of outsiders. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes & colours and are generally used for outdoor decorating. Their low cost as well as numerous uses is boosting their demand in the market. Privacy screens are more popularly used in urban areas compared to rural areas as homes are situated in closer proximity to each other in urban areas, which increases the need for their adoption in the homes.

The Market Research Survey by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand of Privacy Screens. The research provides a comprehensive analysis of Privacy Screens market key trends and major growth avenues. The Privacy Screens Market Survey report highlights the changing revenue share and Privacy Screens market size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The privacy screens market can be segmented based on product types, type, material type, applications and sales channels. On the basis of product types, privacy screens can be categorized into panels, frames, outdoor shades, patio furniture, fence, nets, hedges, pleached trees, free-standing walls and other products. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into stationary and movable privacy screens. On the basis of material type, the market can be classified into polyethylene, wood, resin, polyester, bamboo, plastic, fabric, cotton, metal, cotton and other material types.

On the basis of application, the privacy screens market can be classified into residential buildings, public buildings, hospitals, HoReCa, outdoor furniture and other applications. On the basis of the sales channel, the market can be segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online sales channel, retail outlets and specialty stores. Geographically, the global privacy screens market can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Privacy Screens Market Key Players

Despite the concentration of players in North America, privacy screens manufacturers are mainly focusing on Asian countries, mostly China and India. These companies are continuously introducing innovations in privacy screens. Some of the key market participants in the global market are Centurion Security Screen Company Ltd.; Outdeco USA; QAQ Australia; Artisan Panels, Inc.; Sunesta and Craft-Bilt Manufacturing Company.

