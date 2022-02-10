Tier 3 Players to Hold 65-75% Share in the Emulsion Stabilizer for Beverages Market – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Global consumption of emulsion stabilizer for beverages is foreseen to surpass 210,000 MT in 2018, up from nearly 200,000 MT in 2017, as per Fact.MR valuation. The emulsion stabilizer for beverages market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Segmentation

The market structure of the emulsion stabilizer for beverages market includes segment categorization based on product type, beverage type and region.

Based on product type, the emulsion stabilizer for beverages market is divided into xanthan gum, pectin, carboxymethyl cellulose, gum acacia, gellan gum, carrageenan and starch.

Based on beverage type, the emulsion stabilizer for beverages market is sub-segmented into carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, dairy beverages, plant-based beverages and RTD tea/coffee.

Gum Acacia Continues to be a High-Volume, Low Revenue Product

Gum acacia is the highly utilized emulsion stabilizer and is predominantly distributed by a handful of exporters as the production remains highly concentrated in Sudan which dominates over 80% of the global exports.

However, processing of gum acacia is imposed with higher taxes and as a result, producers gain only about 15% of the free-on-board prices.

In addition, exporters have lesser accessibility to the information of the international market and evolving trends in the global F&B landscape.

Challenges associated with the monopolistic supply chain in Sudan significantly impacts the revenues generated from gum acacia.

Competitive Landscape

The emulsion stabilizer for beverages market report profiles prominent players in the section of competitive landscape.

Few of the profiled players in the emulsion stabilizer for beverages market report include

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

CP Kelco

Ingredion, Inc.

Fufeng Group

Tate & Lyle Plc

Palsgaard A/S.

The emulsion stabilizer for beverages market is marked by active engagement of manufacturers in the product innovation.

For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company opened a new innovation center in Singapore in January 2018 with an aim to accommodate increasing demand for food and beverages in the Asia Pacific.

Another leader in the emulsion stabilizer for beverages market, In July 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health Announced opening of a new Innovation & Application Center in Japan.

Ingredion, Inc. introduced Virtual INSIDE IDEA LABS™ in EMEA. INSIDE IDEA LABS™ is an interactive online portal which is an extension of Ingredion’s global network of innovation centers.

DSM Hydrocolloids redefined its biogum portfolio in August 2018 to improve safety, health, quality and environmental standards in a bid to promote sustainable and healthy living.

