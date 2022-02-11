Starch-Based Edible Coating Market Has Been Envisaged To Record A Moderate CAGR Of Over 4.5% Through 2027

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The starch-based edible coating market is projected to witness an increase in volume sales of over 4,000 tons in 2019 over 2018, according to recent Fact.MR report. Starch-based edible coating sales are highly influenced by increasing demand for fresh, ready to eat and minimally processed foods, along with their growing significance in the preservation of fruits and vegetables. According to the study, the growing adoption of cornstarch-based edible coating among farmers to manage the postharvest quality of fresh produce is also paving the way for starch-based edible coating market growth.

Over 60% of overall volume sales in the market were accounted for the cornstarch-based edible coatings in 2018. Corn starch reinforced with glycerol and nutmeg oil nanoemulsion are sought-after among food producers, as it facilitates enhancing functional and mechanical attributes of the edible films. Key players in the starch-based edible coatings market have also been working on the incorporation of fatty acids into corn starch-based variants, to ebb their hygroscopic nature and improve water vapor permeability.

The Fact.MR study opines that key demand determinants for starch-based edible coatings are prevailing restrictions on the use of agrochemicals, and the shift in consumer preference toward high-quality, minimally processed fresh foods, and vegetable products. This growing demand for fresh food commodities has consequently prompted manufacturers to focus on quality optimization while retaining the cost-effectiveness, which has further intensified the adoption of viable preservation methods.

The use of invisible starch-based edible coatings and packaging is gaining impressive consumer acceptance over petroleum-based plastic coating and packaging, as they eliminate the need for excessive packaging. However, the study opines that pertaining grey areas to improve commercial properties of starch-based edible coating is encouraging the manufacturers to adhere to innovative developmental approaches.

Edible coatings are witnessing widespread adoption in the food industry, to separate the compartments of heterogeneous ingredients within foods, owing to their impressive efficiency and functional properties, as well as inherent characteristics of film-forming materials. Most biopolymers are relatively hydrophilic than commercial plastic materials, which is thereby prompting the manufacturers in the industrial sector to conduct robust scientific research in this direction to identify the film-forming mechanisms of biopolymers and to address the practical applications of edible films and coatings in the food industry.

The growing adoption of fruits and vegetables for their numerous health benefits, evolving consumer preferences, and advancements in technology are other growth determinants of the starch-based edible coating market. The technological developments in the food industry have driven significant refinements in the strategies and approaches that offer unpredictable solutions to several existing issues, thereby paving the way for growth.

North America Starch-Based Edible Market to Witness Sales of More Than 25,000 Tons in 2019

According to Fact.MR study, North America, led by robust demand in the US, will continue to lead the global starch-based edible coating market. Starch-based edible coating sales in the US will be sustained by rising adoption in the food industry, and growing consumer inclination towards healthy and safe food. The study opines that gains will be healthy in Europe, on account of cassava starch-based edible coating sales for application in minimally processed food products in the region.

Fact.MR study offers an authentic forecast on the starch-based edible coating market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The starch-based edible coating market has been envisaged to record a moderate CAGR of over 4.5% through 2027.

Segmentation

The report provides a comprehensive analysis and estimate on starch based edible coating market on the basis of segmental analysis. The key segments identified in starch based edible coating market include region, source, and application. Fact.MR analysts have analyzed the starch based edible coating market segments, thereby, providing an explicit comparison between key market data, including the market share, revenue, volume, and Y-o-Y growth.

The report also carries information about the regional performance of starch based edible coating market, classifying the market into North America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

