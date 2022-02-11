Plant-based Fish Products Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply and Consumption Analysis

Global Food Industry Current Scenario and Outlook



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Plant-based Fish Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Plant-based Fish Products Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5728

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plant-based Fish Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Plant-based Fish Products



This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plant-based Fish Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plant-based Fish Products Market.

As environmental concerns associated with meat and seafood consumption heighten, consumers are turning towards more nature-friendly alternatives, prompting a slew of start-up companies to offer a broad range of plant-based product offerings. Sales of plant-based food products have witnessed unprecedented gains in recent years, with the global food & beverage market experiencing extensive marketing and promotion campaigns for the same.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5728

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average quantity of per capita canned tuna consumption declined by over 41% between 1986 and 2016, from 3.6 pounds to 2.1 pounds. Strong odor, combined with high mercury concentrations, were attributed as some of the primary reasons for this. Moreover, as per the 2018 Summer Food & Drink Trends report, one-third of all Americans, and 37% of millennials, planned to purchase more plant-based products by 2019. The sector expanded by nearly a fifth, reaching over US$ 3.7 billion. As such, the scope for plant-based fish products is only expected to widen over the coming years, with the market projected to surge ahead at an astonishing CAGR of 28% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, burger patties to hold dominance, fillets to catch up swiftly

By source, soy-based proteins to remain dominant, popularity of wheat-proteins to soar

HoReCa (Food Service Sector) to remain dominant distribution channel, online sales catching up

Plant-based shrimp to emerge as most consumed type over coming years

The U.S. to emerge as the dominant market for plant-based fish in North America, amid high presence of major F&B corporations

Growing animal sensitization trends driving sales across the U.K., which incidentally is likely to become the world’s largest market

“Growing tilt towards healthier food alternatives as well as rapidly depleting global fish stocks are prompting consumers to opt for plant-based alternatives to key seafood varieties, providing traction to the sales of plant-based fish products,”

comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global plant-based fish market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature, characterized by the presence of a wide range of established and fledgling manufacturers. Primary expansion strategies of key manufacturers involve new product launches, strategic partnerships & acquisitions, as well as aggressive marketing campaigns.

In August 2020, for instance, food & beverage giant Nestle launched a plant-based alternative to tuna; its first move into the ever-expanding plant-based seafood alternatives market. This alternative can be used in a wide range of dishes, including salads, sandwiches, and pizzas. The product involves a combination of six plant ingredients, including pea protein.

Collaborations with universities to accelerate research are also becoming popular in this market space.

For instance, in September 2020, Givaudan, one of the world’s leading flavor and fragrance company, unveiled its research in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley’s Product Development Program, to investigate the possibilities for manufacturers in the plant-based fish products domain.

Key Market Segments Covered

Fish Plant-based Tuna Products Plant-based Crab Products Plant-based Shrimp Products

Product Plant-based Fish Burger Patties Plant-based Fish Fillets Plant-based Fish Crumbles & Grounds Plant-based Fish Chunks & Tips Plant-based Fish Cutlets Plant-based Fish Shreds Plant-based Fish Tenders & Fingers Plant-based Fish Strips Plant-based Fish Meatballs

Source Soy-based Fish Products Wheat-based Fish Products Canola-based Fish Products Pea-based Fish Products Fava Bean-based Fish Products Rice-based Fish Products Lentil-based Fish Products Potato-based Fish Products Chia-based Fish Products Flax-based Fish Products Corn-based Fish Products

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail HoReCa (Food Service Sector) Convenience Stores

Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Japan Middle East & Africa



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5728

Key Question answered in the survey of Plant-based Fish Products market report:

Sales and Demand of Plant-based Fish Products

Growth of Plant-based Fish Products Market

Market Analysis of Plant-based Fish Products

Market Insights of Plant-based Fish Products

Key Drivers Impacting the Plant-based Fish Products market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Plant-based Fish Products market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Plant-based Fish Products



More Valuable Insights on Keyword Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Plant-based Fish Products, Sales and Demand of Plant-based Fish Products, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=939213

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano Sunplaza

Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Tel: +1 (888) 863-5616

Email: Sales@factmr.com