Demand For Filling Machinery Market Is Anticipated To Rise With Applications In Wide Variety Of Industries

Filling Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, filling machinerymarket is set to witness high growth during 2021-2031. Demand for filling machineryis anticipated to be rising, as of surging demand for packed food products, skin care and cosmetics and others.

With the applications in wide variety of industries such as pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage industry, these machines are likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

In addition the increasing emphasis of governments on the advancement of small and medium-sized businesses is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the filling equipment industry.

Key Segments

By Alignment Type

Inline Liquid Filling machine

Rotary Liquid Filling machine

By Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By Filling Mechanism

Piston Filling

Vacuum Filling

Pump Filling

Corrosive Filling

By Filling Quantity

Net Weight Filling

Liquid-Level Fillers

Volumetric Filling Machine

Timed Filling

By Container Type

Plastic

Glass

Metal

By Fill Type

Hot Fill

Cold Fill

Aseptic Fill

By End-use Industry

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Liquid Filling Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Liquid Filling Machinery include

Wenzhou Zungwan Tube Filling & Sealer Machine Co., Ltd

KHS GMBH Group

Salzgitter AG

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Krones AG

Coesia S.p.A

Synerlink

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Biner Ellison

IC Filling Systems

Liquid filling machinery market is fragmented and to withstand the existing competition in order to increase their market shares, manufacturers are emphasizing on developing new technologies. Moreover, they are providing customized liquid filling machines for specific purpose. For instance, KMBH Group provide customized high-performance hot filling machines to Coca-Cola South Africa.

