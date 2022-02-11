Demand For Filling Machinery Market Is Anticipated To Rise With Applications In Wide Variety Of Industries

Filling Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by Fact.MR, filling machinerymarket is set to witness high growth during 2021-2031. Demand for filling machineryis anticipated to be rising, as of surging demand for packed food products, skin care and cosmetics and others.

With the applications in wide variety of industries such as pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage industry, these machines are likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

In addition the increasing emphasis of governments on the advancement of small and medium-sized businesses is projected to create potential growth opportunities for the filling equipment industry.

Key Segments

By Alignment Type

  • Inline Liquid Filling machine
  • Rotary Liquid Filling machine

By Operation

  • Manual
  • Semi-Automatic
  • Automatic

By Filling Mechanism

  • Piston Filling
  • Vacuum Filling
  • Pump Filling
  • Corrosive Filling

By Filling Quantity

  • Net Weight Filling
  • Liquid-Level Fillers
  • Volumetric Filling Machine
  • Timed Filling

By Container Type

  • Plastic
  • Glass
  • Metal

By Fill Type

  • Hot Fill
  • Cold Fill
  • Aseptic Fill

By End-use Industry

  • Food & Beverages
  • Chemical
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Personal Care
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Liquid Filling Machinery?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Liquid Filling Machinery include

  • Wenzhou Zungwan Tube Filling & Sealer Machine Co., Ltd
  • KHS GMBH Group
  • Salzgitter AG
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Krones AG
  • Coesia S.p.A
  • Synerlink
  • Barry-Wehmiller Companies
  • Biner Ellison
  • IC Filling Systems

Liquid filling machinery market is fragmented and to withstand the existing competition in order to increase their market shares, manufacturers are emphasizing on developing new technologies. Moreover, they are providing customized liquid filling machines for specific purpose. For instance, KMBH Group provide customized high-performance hot filling machines to Coca-Cola South Africa.

