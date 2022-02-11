Night Vision Outdoor Camera Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 25% – Fact.MR Analysis

According to latest research by Fact.MR, night vision outdoor camera market is projected to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth. While domestic applications will garner a steady traction, the commercial applications including security agencies, government agencies and military will showcase a significant growth, especially in the emerging countries.

With internet of things (IOT) growing towards mainstream in the developed countries, demand of devices that support them have grown multifold. This also includes the demand for modern security and surveillance camera including night vision outdoor camera. While the increasing concerns with traditional security camera under low and no light conditions continues to swell, night vision outdoor camera has been able to make deep inroads in its traditional counterpart.

Key Segments

By Type

  • Outdoor Night Vision Camera
  • Outdoor and Indoor Night Vision Camera

By Technology

  • Standard
  • Thermal

By Video Quality

  • 1080 p
  • 4K

Field of View

  • 75 Degrees
  • 90 Degrees
  • 130 Degrees
  • 180 Degrees

Video Storage Capability

  • Cloud
  • Cloud and Card

End Use

  • Residential Security
  • Commercial Security
  • Industrial Security
  • Military and Defense Security

Sales Channel

  • Direct Sales
  • Retail Sales
    • Modern Trade
    • Electronic Stores
    • Online Retail
    • Other Sales Channels

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

Some of the key night vision outdoor camera manufacturers include

  • Google LLC
  • Zmodo
  • Swann Communications
  • Arlo
  • Lorex
  • Immedia Semiconductor Inc
  • Vivint Inc
  • Flir Systems
  • HIK Vision
  • Dahua
  • Fujifilm
  • Videotec
  • Mobotix.

