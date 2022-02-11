Night Vision Outdoor Camera Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 25% – Fact.MR Analysis

According to latest research by Fact.MR, night vision outdoor camera market is projected to grow at a steady pace during 2021-2031.While the market is set to show recovery from crisis in the mid-term of the projection period, for the long term, demand is expected to showcase higher than the historical growth. While domestic applications will garner a steady traction, the commercial applications including security agencies, government agencies and military will showcase a significant growth, especially in the emerging countries.

With internet of things (IOT) growing towards mainstream in the developed countries, demand of devices that support them have grown multifold. This also includes the demand for modern security and surveillance camera including night vision outdoor camera. While the increasing concerns with traditional security camera under low and no light conditions continues to swell, night vision outdoor camera has been able to make deep inroads in its traditional counterpart.

Key Segments

By Type

Outdoor Night Vision Camera

Outdoor and Indoor Night Vision Camera

By Technology

Standard

Thermal

By Video Quality

1080 p

4K

Field of View

75 Degrees

90 Degrees

130 Degrees

180 Degrees

Video Storage Capability

Cloud

Cloud and Card

End Use

Residential Security

Commercial Security

Industrial Security

Military and Defense Security

Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales Modern Trade Electronic Stores Online Retail Other Sales Channels



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

Some of the key night vision outdoor camera manufacturers include

Google LLC

Zmodo

Swann Communications

Arlo

Lorex

Immedia Semiconductor Inc

Vivint Inc

Flir Systems

HIK Vision

Dahua

Fujifilm

Videotec

Mobotix.

The report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Night Vision Outdoor Camera market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Night Vision Outdoor Camera and why?

Which players remain at the top of the Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

What opportunities are available for the market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Night Vision Outdoor Camera ?

What is the current scenario of the Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?

What are the key categories within the segments and their future potential?

What are the major growth drivers for the Night Vision Outdoor Camera and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What are the opportunities for the players in the Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

What are the major factors hindering the growth of the Night Vision Outdoor Camera?

Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?

